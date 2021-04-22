New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Data Center Market By Component, By Data Center Size, By Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064804/?utm_source=GNW

Green data centers are used by IT companies with an aim to minimize environment impact through determining, scheduling, and installing initiatives around the data center environment. A green data center offers identical features and abilities like a traditional data center still take low amount of energy and space; because of this green data center is regarded as eco-friendlier.



High demand for data storage management, growing energy cost, and massive electricity consumption are some of the catalysts for market growth. Conversely, some of the obstacles to the market growth are low awareness regarding the benefits of a green data center, massive initial cost, and inflexibility with the current data center. Presently, the industry witnesses a consistent requirement of energy-efficient or green data centers. With the help of energy-efficient data centers, the operation cost of a data center and consumption of energy in powering the facility and infrastructure can be reduced.



The major determinant for the growth of the green data center market is the concern about the increasing energy consumption by data centers, in the past few years, has encouraged governments across the globe, to manage energy consumption. With cloud computing becoming highly energy-efficient and majorly depending on renewable sources, other industries like transportation, manufacturing, and buildings would adopt green data centers in order to cut down their own emissions.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment is further bifurcated across Information Technology, Power and Cooling. The Information Technology market dominated the Global Green Data Center Market by Solution Type 2019, growing at a CAGR of 18.1 % during the forecast period. The Power market is showcasing a CAGR of 18.4% during (2020 - 2026). Additionally, The Cooling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20% during (2020 - 2026).



Data Center Type Outlook



Based on Data Center Size, the market is segmented into Large and Small & Medium Data Centers. Large data centers segment would procure a substantial revenue share during the forecast period. Large data centers range more than 25,000 square feet of area and comprise high-density server racks. They provide superior ceiling services implementation and a streamlined flow of operations on the production floor. There is broad utilization of High-energy Efficient Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) and Precision Air Handling Unit (PAHU) machines by large data center.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail and Others. In the green data center market, the BFSI segment is among the critical industries that provide a broad range of products and services. All BFSI institutes and companies necessarily require intensively safe data transactions and storage. This segment is highly regulated and has massive demands among customers. The efficient data centers have high demand, as a massive amount of safe data is needed to be stored and accessed.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America held the major share of Green Data Center. North America is home for the large enterprises and the region is the leader in adopting advanced technologies. Asia Pacific would showcase promising growth rate during the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Green Data Center Market. Companies such as Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Green Revolution Cooling, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, and Dell Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Delta Electronics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Midas Green Technologies LLC, Green Revolution Cooling, Inc., and Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group).



Recent strategies deployed in Green Data Center Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise collaborated with Beyond.pl, a leading data center and cloud service provider in Central Europe. In this collaboration, Beyond.pl introduces a new portfolio of cloud services for customers powered by HPE GreenLake and would utilize HPE GreenLake to transform part of its prevailing IT estate.



Nov-2020: Dell Technologies came into partnership with FedEx Corp and Switch Inc. Together, the companies develop a series of data centers all over the U.S. for supporting low-latency edge workloads. Under this partnership, FedEx provides real estate and emerges as the first customer; whereas Switch develops the data center infrastructure and Dell Technologies delivers storage, cloud computing, networking, and support services.



Nov-2020: Hewlett Packard Enterprise partnered with Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. The partnership aims to provide its portfolio of hybrid cloud and infrastructure solutions as a service.



Oct-2020: Vertiv collaborated with Honeywell, a global leader in connected buildings. The collaboration aimed to make integrated solutions to optimize data center sustainability, resiliency, and operational performance. Both the companies use building-operations data to lead optimization of operations, decreasing energy usage and costs while enhancing data center performance and sustainability.



Oct-2020: GRC partnered with Total Data Centre Solutions (TDCS), a leading provider of mission-critical and innovative infrastructure solutions. In this partnership, TDCS work as an agent for GRC in Europe, distributing GRC’s ICEraQ Micro-Modular, Rack-Based Immersion-Cooling Systems, and ICEtank Modular, Containerized data centers to customers majorly in the UK, the Nordic region, Germany and Luxembourg.



Feb-2020: GRC teamed up with HiTeam, a subsidiary of E-Smart Systems, at the new Zelendata Center in Technology Park in Vršac, Serbia. Under this collaboration, Zelendata Center delivers infrastructure as a service, colocation, software as a service, and its Supermicro servers are cooled by GRC’s ICEraQ liquid immersion cooling systems.



Feb-2020: Rittal partnered with ZutaCore, a waterless, two-phase, liquid cooling company. Both the companies aimed to offer more efficient data center cooling solutions and enable users to cool processors up to and above 900W. The data center owners and operators could harness computer power at substantial great densities from the CPU level via server, rack, and data center levels.



Jan-2020: Hewlett Packard Enterprise formed a partnership with the Swiss Federal Office of Energy via the program SwissEnergy. Under this partnership, HPE launched a first-of-its-kind data center efficiency label, developed to decarbonize data centers and substantially decrease their energy consumption.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2020: Schneider Electric took over a controlling stake in ETAP Automation, the leading software platform for electrical power systems modeling and simulation. This acquisition paved the way for green data centers and resilient power grids, allowing integration of renewables, fuel cells, microgrids, and battery storage technology.



May-2018: Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the acquisition of Plexxi, a leading software-defined data fabric networking technology provider. Through this acquisition, HPE integrated the data center fabric technology of Plexxi with its prevailing software-defined infrastructure. The company focused on developing a single solution that includes computing, storage, and data fabric networking.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2020: Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted by Interxion. This launch brings users the advantage of a managed cloud experience without any complexion of operating data centers, and also maintaining ownership and control of their data and workloads at the same time.



Jun-2020: Delta Electronics introduced SmartNode, the latest range of modularized data centers to assist companies to move to the Edge. The solution provides various micro data centers for the EMEA markets. Network operators require reliable, affordable, and quick-to-deploy infrastructure like the SmartNode modularized data centers to increase their effectiveness and profitability.



Jul-2019: Schneider Electric expanded its data center solutions portfolio by introducing Critical Facility Operations. It has improved digitized versions of cloud & service providers and large data center operators. The advantages of the solution for customers include Lower risk & increased uptime, growing operational efficiency, Efficient IT planning.



May-2019: Eaton released a frequency response energy solution, called Energy Aware. This solution enables energy-intensive industries in helping stabilize the grid and leads to more renewable power. These Eaton Energy-Aware UPS is developed on Eaton’s reserve power technology.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



o Information Technology



o Power



o Cooling



• Services



By Data Center Size



• Large Data Centers



• Small & Medium Data Centers



By Vertical



• IT & Telecom



• Government & Defense



• BFSI



• Healthcare



• Manufacturing



• Consumer Goods & Retail



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• Eaton Corporation PLC



• Schneider Electric SE



• Vertiv Holdings Co.



• Delta Electronics, Inc.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Midas Green Technologies LLC



• Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.



• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064804/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________