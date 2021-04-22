Asurint Holding Free Compliance Webinar Featuring Biggest Background Screening & Employment Law Updates of 2021

Cleveland, OH, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted background screening partner, Asurint has announced the next topic for its highly sought after monthly webinar series. “Keeping Up with Compliance: Legal Updates You Should Know So Far” will be held on April 29th at 12:00 p.m. EST. The hour-long webinar will focus solely on updates happening in the ever-evolving legal landscape of the United States as they pertain to background screening, employment law and drug testing.

Asurint General Counsel, Kelly Uebel will host the session and will also hold a live Q&A at the end of the presentation for all attendees. Those wanting to catch up on these legal updates for compliance purposes are encouraged to register for the event.

Compliance managers and HR professionals are all too familiar when it comes to the rapid changes in the United States legal system and how it can affect background screening. This upcoming April webinar is part of a quarterly series entitled “Keeping Up with Compliance” and will highlight legal topics ranging from COVID-19, marijuana, litigation lessons and anticipated legislation. This webinar is educational only and is not intended to provide legal advice on hiring policies.

Professionals interested in learning more about the legal landscape of 2021 so far and having the opportunity to ask any questions they may have regarding the content live are encouraged to register for the recording of "Keeping Up With Compliance” on April 29th, 2021 at 12 p.m. EST.

Attendees who register for this event will receive a recording of the webinar as well as a copy of Asurint’s comprehensive 50 State Guide on Employment and Hiring Background Screen Laws that provides a high-level snapshot of each ordinance, law or regulation at the local and state level.

Full information and registration for the April 29th webinar can be found by clicking here.

About Speaker Kelly Uebel

Kelly Uebel, General Counsel for Asurint, joined the screening industry in 2011 following several years working in the electronic discovery, computer forensics and data recovery space. In her current role, Kelly oversees the teams responsible for counseling staff on legal and regulatory risks and requirements. This includes providing subject matter expertise, and monitoring and evaluating proposed and existing laws and regulations from the local, state, federal and international level that impact background screening.

She also currently serves as Chair Elect of PBSA having previously served as

Secretary/Treasurer and was a Regular Member on the Board of Directors where she was the Board Liaison to the Government Relations Committee.

Kelly holds a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law and received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (with a concentration on law and politics) and a Minor in Management from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Kelly is admitted to the Minnesota bar.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology—backed by expert answers and personalized assistance—helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before.

Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Learn more about Asurint at www.asurint.com.