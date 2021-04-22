New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fitness App Market By Type, By Platform, By Device, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064802/?utm_source=GNW

With physical gyms and other fitness facilities remained shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, fitness freaks had no option but to remain fit at their homes. This has augmented the development of at-home fitness apps. A few app market patterns impacting the development of the market installing features such as AI personalized workouts & diet plans, live workouts, daily progress tracking, virtual trainers, social sharing with geolocation, and use of machine learning & movement recognition technologies.



Physical activity, particularly in the form of structured exercises, not only assists to enhance physical function but has also been directly proportional to positive results in social and mental well-being. Though, for various groups of individuals (like older adults with physical and cognitive restrictions), constant training – and particularly regular training at a gym or other exercise facilities – could be inconvenient or impossible. One of the emerging apps is Fitness apps. These applications can be utilized any time at any place with an aim to remain fit. They are now considered as an ideal solution for those individuals having hectic lifestyles. The majority of these individuals are dependent on these apps as they offer simple access to them at any time. These apps can assist in setting up fitness objectives, offering workout ideas, monitoring calorie intake, fitness recipes, and offer progress reports.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Activity Tracking, Exercise & Weight Loss and Diet & Nutrition. Exercise and weight management apps offer a personal trainer, the feature to connect with other devices, and logbooks for weight tracking, video audio guides, and timer. Additionally, the majority of individuals are choosing online fitness lessons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hence boosting the development of the segment. As per Curefit, an India-based health tech company, its online fitness platform, Cult.Live observed a triple increment in the amount of time spent by its customers.



Platform Outlook



Based on Platform, the market is segmented into iOS, Android and Others. Based on the platform, iOS procured the highest revenue share in 2019. A surge in the adoption of iOS among consumers is a significant factor boosting the segment growth. The Android segment would showcase the promising growth rate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the massive adoption and sales of Android smartphones.



Device Outlook



Based on Device, the market is segmented into Tablets, Wearable Devices and Smartphones. Based on the devices, smartphones obtained a substantial revenue share in 2019. The rising penetration of smartphone users around the world is a primary factor supporting segment development. The global adoption of smartphones in 2019 grew drastically.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Google, Inc., Adidas AG, TomTom N.V., Lenovo Group Limited, Nike, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Azumio, Inc., WillowTree, LLC, and Grandapps LLP.



Strategies deployed in Fitness App Market



Mar-2021: Adidas came into partnership with Peloton, exercise equipment, and Media Company. The partnership would help the company in entering the women’s market. It will provide on-demand workout programs on exercise bikes during a pandemic.



Jan-2021: Google acquired Fitbit, a consumer electronics and fitness company. Together, the companies aim to make health and wellness more accessible to more people. The integration of both companies would drive more competition in wearables and make the next generation of devices better and more affordable.



Jul-2020: Samsung Electronics introduced the Samsung Health Smart TV app. This app enables users for using their televisions as portals to help keep their minds and bodies healthy from home.



May-2020: Samsung Electronics announced that its Samsung Health platform is available on 2020 Samsung Smart TV models. This platform is designed for revolutionizing the concept of at-home workouts.



Jul-2019: Lenovo announced the launch of its latest fitness wearable in India named the Smart Band Cardio 2. This smart band has a 24-hour continuous dynamic heart rate monitor, a lithium-polymer 100 mAh battery that lasts up to 20 days on one charge, and a 5ATM waterproof level.



May-2019: Lenovo launched a new EGO digital smartwatch for its wearable product line in India. It is a fitness band that has some features from standard smartwatches in a design. It has a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker, and ability that alerts the individual when there are notifications on the paired phone.



Apr-2019: Google fitness app called Google Fit is now available on iOS. The app combines with Apple Health means the progress on other health apps can be used towards the Google Fit goals.



Sep-2018: TomTom introduced a new line of wearable fitness trackers. The product line includes three wrist-worn devices namely TomTom Touch, TomTom Adventurer, and TomTom Spark 3. TomTom Touch measures both heart rate and body composition all day; TomTom Adventurer, a “rugged watch” with all of the features of the company’s earlier iteration Spark 3; and TomTom Spark 3, a GPS-enabled fitness watch that uses route exploration features so users can explore new places.



Sep-2018: Lenovo released the Cardio Plus HX03W fitness band in India. Its features include band light adjustment, multi-interface options, sleep monitoring, long sitting alert and sedentary reminder.



Mar-2018: Nike extended its partnership with Headspace, a guided meditation and mindfulness app. The expansion aimed to fulfill the holistic needs of athletes. This partnership also aims to reward athletes throughout their journey.



Aug-2017: Azumio collaborated with Helix, a personal genomics company Helix. The collaboration was aimed to bring DNA sequencing to consumers. Following the collaboration, the former company announced full-exome DNA-based insights into its Calorie Mama AI app, to provide users a means of reaching their fitness goals through greater personalization.



Mar-2017: Adidas launched a new app named All Day. This app provides a wide range of content and tracking for multiple aspects of health.



Feb-2017: TomTom unveiled a new sports-centric app called TomTom Sports. This app provides activity ideas as well as insights and motivation to millions.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Activity Tracking



• Exercise & Weight Loss



• Diet & Nutrition



By Platform



• iOS



• Android



• Others



By Device



• Tablets



• Wearable Devices



• Smartphones



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Google, Inc.



• Adidas AG



• TomTom N.V.



• Lenovo Group Limited



• Nike, Inc.



• Under Armour, Inc.



• Azumio, Inc.



• WillowTree, LLC



• Grandapps LLP







