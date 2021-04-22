Air Purifier Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 19.2 Billion By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Purifier Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 19.2 Bn by 2027.



Air Purifier helps to trap dust before it gets settled, simultaneously reduces building-up and decreases the efforts of cleaning. Additionally, provides several health benefits to people suffering from asthma or any other airborne disease. The increasing pollution level in the air, as well as rising health awareness among people, is supporting the demand for air purifiers in the market.

The global air purifier market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), activated carbon, ionic filters, and others. Air purifiers have applications across the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.



Based on technology, the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment is having a maximum double-digit share in the market. The easy availability and associated benefits are supporting the segmental market value. HEPA filters can capture a large variety of unwanted airborne particles, including dust, pollen, mold spores, animal dander, and cockroach allergens among others. These are mainly used in small areas of operation or for household purposes in portable formats.

On the basis of application, the commercial segment is leading the market with maximum share in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The wide range of applications in the commercial sector like retail shops, hypermarkets, shopping malls, offices, healthcare facilities, schools & educational institutions, laboratories, and transport among others are supporting the dominating share of the segment. Moreover, the infrastructural developments in the commercial sector of the developing economies as well as expanding the reach of entities to the end-user are proliferating the segmental market value.

Asia Pacific accounted for the maximum revenue share in the air purifier market and the region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The major developing economies of the region including China and India are contributing to the regional market value. The expanding and continuously advancing commercial sector infrastructure is supporting the dominating share in the market.

Some of the leading competitors are Carrier, Dyson, Honeywell International, Inc., IQAir, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Electronics Corporation, Unilever PLC, and Whirlpool Corporation. The major players are continuously making efforts for the development of advance and more effective devices for providing complete protection to the users from air pollutions and degraded air quality.

Some of the key observations regarding the air purifier industry include:

Smartmi has launched Smartmi P1 in April 2021, the new launch can support Apple's HomeKit smart home platform. With this new launch, the company has expanded its line of air purifiers. The Smartmi P1 HEPA has the ability to cleanse a 200 square foot room in only 10 minutes while trapping particles as small as 80 nanometers, which equates to 99.97 % of matter going through the filter. Moreover, the replacement starts from $39.99 and can provide up to a year's worth of clean air.





Blueair, a global air purification expert has announced that its HealthProtect™ 7400 air purifier removed 99.99% of live airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus in controlled biosafety level 3 lab testing. The test for the same was conducted by MRIGlobal, an independent non-profit research organization.





airKAVE, a Portable Air Purifier has been passed the Characterization of Model AH01 Air Purification Device in Deactivation of Aerosolized SARS-COV-2 test. The test was performed by MRIGlobal and confirms that airKAVE Portable destroys aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 within a fraction of a second as the air passes through the filterless device providing personal protection against the Coronavirus (COVID-19.)





O2Cure, a Gurugram (India) based startup has developed an air purifier that neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The product is designed with RGF's patent PHI-Cell technology, which has been successfully tested by CCMB-CSIR virology lab in India for reduction of SARS-CoV-2 by 97.48% and by Innovation Bio-Analysis lab in the USA for reduction of SARS-CoV-2 virus by 99% from air and surface.



