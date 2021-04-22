New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Event Management Software Market By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064801/?utm_source=GNW

Using this software, the quality of events can be improved while offering superior visibility for event organizers.



Event management is a time-consuming task using current resources, thus, many companies are deploying event management software in order to simplify the planning, event marketing, and scheduling processes. These aspects help companies to achieve robust, and outstanding services to the attendees and customers at a low cost. The event management software segment is further bifurcated into analytics and reporting software, event planning software, venue management software, content management software, event registration and ticketing software, event marketing software, onsite technology, visitor management software, and others (resource scheduling software and catering software).



Significant determinants such as substantial rise in the events in gaming, sports, and entertainment sectors around the globe and high adoption of software which is helpful to simplify the events from the beginning to end on the basis of historical as well as real-time data, are expected to fuel the market growth. Marketing firms and vendors are constantly making efforts to form partnerships with organizers because vents are proved to be highly beneficial marketing channels.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software (Without Services) and Services. The software segment procures the maximum revenue share of the market and would maintain a similar trend during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is majorly due to the growing demand for this software among corporate & entertainment event planners. As event planners manage various events simultaneously, several companies & event planning organizations are deploying software solutions to offer reliable & effective services to their customers & attendees at a very low cost.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The deployment among SMEs has displayed a promising growth rate, primarily due to the growing preference of small and medium-sized event planners towards improving and automating their business functionality. Moreover, large enterprises are coming into partnership with SMEs to use the latest technology advertising campaigns and public platforms.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On premises and Cloud. On the basis of the deployment model, the on-premises segment procured the prominent revenue share of the event management market during the forecast period. The on-premises deployment type is considered as the adoption of the event management software on the premises of a company instead of a remote facility. On-premises solutions are offered with a one-time licensing fee, combined with a service agreement.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Event Organizers & Planners, Corporate, Government, Education and Others. Event planning teams are witnessing expansion, with the increasing number of events occurring around the globe. With the help of EMS (software), big event planning organizations can rapidly set-up a communication channel between their teams and perform event functions in an efficient manner.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America has remained technologically advanced region regarding the deployment of the latest technologies due to the increasing awareness among enterprises with respect to the advantages and existence of expertise among the workforce to create innovative solutions across all technology segments. The event management software market is another technological domain where enterprises in North America remained at a top position to improve sales & marketing strategies.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Active Network, LLC is the major forerunner in the Event Management Software Market. Companies such as Cvent, Inc., KitApps, Inc., Eventbrite, Inc., Aventri, Inc., and Ungerboeck Software International, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include New Work SE (Xing Event), Active Network, LLC (Global Payments, Inc.), Eventbrite, Inc., Ungerboeck Software International, Inc., Bizzabo Limited, RainFocus, LLC, KitApps, Inc. (Attendify), Aventri, Inc., Cvent, Inc., and EventMobi (5Touch Solutions, Inc.).



Recent strategies deployed in Event Management Software Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2020: Cvent partnership with Federal Conference, an innovative meeting and conference planning company. The partnership focuses on providing a distinct opportunity for the corporate, association, and government users to directly tackle the power of Cvent’s best-in-class event marketing and management platform along with Federal Conference’s experienced team of industry-certified event management experts.



Mar-2020: Aventri came into partnership with three digital event solutions companies namely Intrado Digital Media, Digitell, and Evia for providing virtual events. Together, they provide different approaches in the events industry to assist companies that have been impacted by the COVID-19. Aventri’s new solutions help all customers and event planners with the option to change their events into a virtual platform.



Mar-2020: RainFocus formed an alliance with Groups360, a meeting and event platform. The alliance brought Groups360’s innovative online marketplace for hotel and venue sourcing with RainFocus’s complete portfolio of event management technology. Together, the companies deliver meeting planners a complete event management solution from planning to post-con.



Jan-2020: Cvent came into partnership with HSMAI, a non-profit hospitality association. Under this partnership, Cvent offers world-class solutions to empower more than 75 small and big events organized by HSMAI Region Europe that include the HSMAI Meeting and Event Exchange and their Awards at Scandic Fornebu Hotel in Norway, and the Annual HSMAI Europe ROC and their HSMAI Awards.



Jan-2020: Active Network signed a multi-year agreement with TEAM Unlimited, Hawaii-based television events, and marketing company. In this agreement, the companies focused on exclusively providing online registration and event management solution for XTERRA events around the globe.



Jul-2019: Ungerboeck came into partnership with TIBCO Software. Under this partnership, Ungerboeck unveiled Ungerboeck Connect, a new online tool that enables Ungerboeck customers to build integrations with other software systems fastly and easily. With the TIBCO Cloud Integration, customers can provide all their data streams together and effortlessly link the important applications they already utilize from a user-friendly integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS).



Jul-2019: EventMobi partnered with Swoogo, a software company. Under this partnership, the companies simplified the Event Management Software, Tech Stack. This simplification has significantly raised workflow efficiency and data accuracy and decreased the overall cost of event technology procurement all over the company.



May-2019: Eventbrite collaborated with Facebook. Under this collaboration, they launched ticketing on Facebook, powered by Eventbrite, a platform-based offering from Eventbrite that brings new ticketing functionality to Facebook. It opens a new way for event creators on Facebook to employ attendees of their events and gatherings.



Apr-2019: Aventri entered into a partnership with Uber, an American technology company. In this partnership, the companies deliver Uber Vouchers for events. By utilizing a web-based tool from Uber, event organizers can manage transportation for attendees to and from events.



Feb-2019: Attendify came into partnership with American Express Meetings & Events and Splash. Following the partnership, American Express Meetings & Events expanded its attendee engagement portfolio and its customer can have stronger portfolio of solutions available to enhance attendee engagement.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2020: Eventbrite took over ToneDen, a self-service social-marketing platform. Following the acquisition, ToneDen’s offerings helped Eventbrite to strengthen its ability to propel consumer demand for its creators’ events and enabled the company to offer a complete portfolio of tools to assist creators’ link with new and existing audiences and sell more tickets to their experiences.



Jun-2019: Cvent took over DoubleDutch, one of the unique leaders in the mobile event app industry. This acquisition showed Cvent’s investment in the mobile technology space and complemented the company’s signature mobile event app and onsite solution suite.



Oct-2018: Aventri acquired ITN International, the industry leader in NFC, mobile and cloud-based technology. The acquisition broadened Aventri’s technology and service offerings, expanding its global reach and the events that they support.



May-2018: Cvent completed the acquisition of QuickMobile, a pioneer of mobile event apps. The acquisition widened and deepened Cvent’s existing mobile event app and onsite solution capabilities and also supported the company to expand its reach in the marketplace via QuickMobile’s extensive partner network.



Apr-2018: Eventbrite acquired Ticketea, a leading Spanish ticketing provider. Ticketea’s enhanced approach to solving challenges for both event creators and seekers includes a strong discovery platform, which helped them achieve impressive brand equity and a strong leadership position in the southern European market along with Spain.



Jan-2017: Eventbrite took over Ticketscript, a European-based self-service event ticketing software. Following this acquisition, the company expanded Eventbrite’s footprint in Europe and delivered ten additional years of traction in the music space and experience in European markets to their business.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2020: Attendify released its new MeetNow feature. MeetNow empowers virtual event attendees to quickly interact one-on-one with sponsors and exhibitors, through its built-in, live video conferencing capabilities. The feature was made to further offer tangible value and maximizes ROI for sponsors and exhibitors that become a more extensive challenge for virtual events.



Oct-2020: Ungerboeck introduced Virtual Event Platform. This platform added a strong virtual functionality for events that includes Registration, Live streaming of sessions, Virtual exhibitions, Engagement tools, Awards & Competitions capabilities, Comprehensive Analytics & Insights.



Oct-2020: Bizzabo introduced its Partners Management Solution and its Speakers Management Solution. This solution focus on streamlining the collaboration between event teams and their partners and speakers, improving efficiency and enhancing the working relationship between all involved, ensuring prosperous events.



Sep-2020: Aventri introduced the Aventri Virtual Event Platform with the key industry-leading features. The solution enables event and marketing experts to operate their virtual, hybrid, and in-person events on a single platform. This all-in-one Aventri Virtual Event Platform streamlines the procedure of delivering virtual and later hybrid, events. It is easy to master this solution. It also provides the new engagement and monetization features and the first-to-market capabilities.



Sep-2020: RainFocus released the Strategic Event Program (SEP) Module as part of the company’s all-in-one platform. This module streamlines strategic meetings management (SMM) and also empowers event and marketing teams who are seeking better business impact from their recurring meetings and events. The SEP Module delivers event teams a prominent amount of time and effort as they set up, manage, and offer roadshows, strategic meetings, business meetings, and training sessions.



Aug-2020: Cvent launched its all-new virtual event solution, the Cvent Engagement Hub. The solution is built to work seamlessly with Cvent’s unmatched portfolio of event marketing and management solutions. The Cvent Engagement Hub offers a fully branded, turnkey virtual event experience.



Aug-2020: Attendify introduced a new live-streaming feature for virtual and hybrid events that are fully integrated into a virtual event. This feature is 100% web-based with nothing to download. These features include multiple, concurrent sessions, practice rooms, and speaker or gallery view.



Jul-2020: Attendify released a new offering, Attendify for Virtual Events. This solution focuses on transforming the in-person, virtual and hybrid event experience.



May-2020: Ungerboeck unveiled a new feature for managing virtual events. This feature offers the user to have the choice of using a virtual event provider like GoToWebinar or Zoom, and then helps in seamlessly managing online participants, event details, and engagement statistics directly by the Ungerboeck platform.



May-2020: EventMobi released Virtual Event Space, part of an end-to-end virtual event solution. This solution can help organizers plan, promote, monetize and stream an engaging, interactive online or hybrid event experience.



Mar-2020: Bizzabo unveiled Virtual Experience Solution. The solution enables customers to reach the full potential of audience engagement anywhere, at any scale, with strong broadcasting and on-demand capabilities. The solution also empowers event marketers to easily broadcast events of every size to include team meetings, town-halls, conferences, and more.



Feb-2020: Aventri launched Aventri Aloha, an exciting and easy-to-use iPad check-in app for small and medium-size events. Check-in delivers a crucial first impression at events. Aventri Aloha solves all these challenges, offering a simple yet powerful application that is fully integrated with leading printers and Aventri Registration.



Jun-2019: RainFocus launched its newest machine learning tool, the Recommendations Bot. This tool brings a deeper look into the interests and values of attendees. By using attendee demographics, behaviors, historical data, and session ratings, the Recommendations Bot can give suggestions to attendees, which improves their conference experience.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Software (Without Services)



• Services



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Deployment Type



• On premises



• Cloud



By Vertical



• Event Organizers & Planners



• Corporate



• Government



• Education



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• New Work SE (Xing Event)



• Active Network, LLC (Global Payments, Inc.)



• Eventbrite, Inc.



• Ungerboeck Software International, Inc.



• Bizzabo Limited



• RainFocus, LLC



• KitApps, Inc. (Attendify)



• Aventri, Inc.



• Cvent, Inc.



• EventMobi (5Touch Solutions, Inc.)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064801/?utm_source=GNW



