Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 22 April 2021 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions are listed below.

Appointment of Executive Board Member

The AGM approved the appointment of Harold van den Broek as member of the Executive Board HEINEKEN for a period of four years, until the AGM of 2025. Harold van den Broek will take up the position of CFO of HEINEKEN as of 1 June 2021 and will work together with Laurence Debroux to ensure a smooth transition. HEINEKEN is grateful to Laurence for her many contributions to the Company over the past six years.

Dividend

The AGM approved the dividend proposal for the year 2020 of EUR 0.70 per share. The dividend will be made payable on 6 May 2021. Heineken N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 26 April 2021.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Maarten Das as member of the Supervisory Board for a four year term.

Appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM appointed Nitin Paranjpe as member of the Supervisory Board for a four year term.

Re-appointment of External Auditor

The AGM re-appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2022.

At the end of the AGM, Christophe Navarre stepped down from the Supervisory Board as he has completed his 12 year tenure.

