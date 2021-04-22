New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064800/?utm_source=GNW

These tools assist organizations to record the relationships & dependencies between partners, business processes, capabilities, data, applications, and other technologies. Sometimes, they also become a source for data integration & metadata about all the assets & properties that are important for an organization. Moreover, they help to show all the connections and associations, which help the company to take better decisions in IT and other aspects.



The growing requirement to support enterprise information technology architecture with proper business strategy and the rising adoption of the business-driven enterprise architecture method to transform a business are among the major aspects fueling the growth of the market. Though, the growth of the market is hampered by the rising cases of data theft and data safety issues. The increasing requirements to adopt application rationalization practices and the enhancements & addition of big data capabilities to enterprise architecture tools are a few of the lucrative opportunities for the companies operating in the enterprise architecture tools market. All these opportunities are anticipated to open new growth avenues for the enterprise architecture tools market.



The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected many major sectors including the enterprise architecture tools market. The decreased IT investment among several companies that results in less expenditure on the latest software and solutions is one of the key reasons behind the declining graph of the Enterprise Architecture tools market. Moreover, the huge cost involved with the enterprise architecture tools is one of the aspects that decrease the demand for the solutions and services in the pandemic. Though, the demand for enterprise architecture tools will surge in the upcoming years due to the rising usage of these solutions in companies to improve agility among their business functions.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution market is further bifurcated into Infrastructure Architecture, Application Architecture, Data Architecture, Security Architecture and Others. All these solutions help in growing the partnership and enhance the workflow environments to escalate productivity. The decreasing profit margins and the small amount of allocated IT budget are among the factors that hamper the growth of the market. These factors result in small investments in the new subscriptions.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premises deployment type acquired the higher market size in 2019. Under this type of delivery model, all the software or solutions are implemented and managed from users’ in-house server & computing infrastructure. The amount attached with the installation of on-premises solutions is involved in the Capital Expenditure of the organizations. This method is majorly adopted for applications, which include the processing and managing private & confidential data.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Large enterprises are anticipated to garner a larger revenue share in the market over the forecast period. These enterprises have a huge corporate network and several revenue streams. They are eager to invest in new technologies to efficiently operate their business. The enterprise architecture tools market has a grip over these large enterprises because the IT infrastructure is more complicated in these enterprises in comparison to SMEs.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail and Others. The telecommunication sector will register a substantial share in the market over the forecast period. For every enterprise, digital transformation plays a crucial role and helps them to sustain in a globally linked and competitive landscape. Many of the telecommunications enterprises are heavily investing in the latest technologies, like IoT, smart computing products, mobility, cloud computing, and analytics, to be more effective & innovative and become appealing to more consumers.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as a leading region of the market in 2019 and will continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The region is currently in its developmental phase owing to various companies providing enterprise architecture solutions and services. The key factors like increasing usage of the latest technologies and the rising adoption of digital business strategies are contributing to the regional growth. There are many organizations that are increasing their investments for cloud services, which are anticipated to propel the regional market during the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Dell Technologies, Inc. and Linde PLC are the forerunners in the Enterprise Architecture Tools Market. Companies such as Software AG, Mega International S.A., and Sparx Systems Pty. Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dell Technologies, Inc. (Erwin, Inc.), Software AG, Linde PLC (BOC Group), BiZZdesign, Mega International S.A., Orbus Software (SilverTree Equity), Qualiware ApS, LeanIX GmbH, Sparx Systems Pty. Ltd., and Avolution Pty. Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Enterprise Architecture Tools Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2020: Erwin extended the collaboration with Microsoft, an American multinational technology company. It helps users modernize their data architectures, complete digital transformation efforts, and enhance analytics and reporting. The expanded collaboration includes erwin Data Modeler (erwin DM) backed for Microsoft Azure Synapse for data warehousing and analytics; erwin Data Intelligence (erwin DI); erwin DM out-of-the-box support for the Microsoft Common Data Model (CDM) and erwin Cloud Catalyst support



Sep-2020: Avolution formed a partnership with ClayLogix, a global IT solution provider. Under this partnership, ClayLogix Consulting helps Avolution’s ABACUS software to offer high-quality company architecture solutions and IT strategies. ClayLogix operates together with Avolution to complement Enterprise Architecture (EA) teams all over India with their IT strategy and solutions. ClayLogix aimed to embed EA by utilizing their systematized methodology called RanaNeeti consisting of Avolution’s ABACUS.



Aug-2020: Software AG came into partnership with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC). Through this partnership, both the companies aimed to offer a subscription-based licensing model for IoT services to their business clients. This partnership enabled the companies to address complex IoT incorporation for companies in UAE.



Jul-2020: BiZZdesign came into partnership with ATD Solution, a leading Asia Pacific Business IT architecture firm. The partnership aimed to bring major software platform vendors with EA industry experts, extending their EA capabilities and offering an effortless deployment experience for the partnership’s joint customers.



May-2020: Software AG collaborated with Microsoft, an American multinational technology company. Under this collaboration, the companies announced that the webMethods.io Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) is accessible for Microsoft Azure. It enables companies to faster and easily link their critical applications, services, and data in the Microsoft Azure cloud environment.



May-2020: LeanIX collaborated with Apptio, the leading provider of Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions. Together, the companies help organizations analyze, plan and optimize technology investments. The integration of both the companies offers enterprise architects with data-driven investment decisions supported by visibility into total IT costs, complexity, and fit.+



May-2020: LeanIX formed a partnership with Lucidchart, a web-based proprietary platform. Both the companies introduced EA Connect Day, the leading peer conference for Enterprise Architecture. The out-of-the-box combination enables enterprise architects to opt for Lucidchart as a third diagram type, to get the benefits of a broad range of diagram templates and shape libraries.



Sep-2019: Mega International formed a partnership with Business Architecture Guild. The partnership aimed to offer Guild Reference Models in its HOPEX Business Architecture solution. Through the partnership, Mega International’s customers get access to the Guild’s powerful Industry Reference Models. By using the Guild’s Reference Models, Mega’s users are empowered to make better capability-based planning of their company transformation and speed up the time to value.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2018: Sparx Systems acquired the rights to the sharing and collaboration software solution, Prolaborate. The collaboration software utilizes Enterprise Architect and allows users to interact, analyze, and make major decisions. Prolaborate complements the company’s Pro Cloud Server capabilities and brings the advantages of modeling and design-based solutions to a huge audience.



Sep-2018: Software AG acquired Built.io, a San Francisco-based market-leading iPaaS company. The acquisition unfolds Software AG’s application, B2B integration, and API portfolios to ever-growing developer communities and limitless innovation world witnessed by participation in the future Node+JS Interactive that is the world’s largest gathering of Node.js developers.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2021: BOC Group released ADOIT 12.0, a major update of their EA suite, packing all-powerful features in a clean and elegant design. It makes each step feel quickly and better responsive than before and launch Lean EA that lifts ADOIT to a whole new level of power and flexibility.



Dec-2020: BOC Group launched ADONIS 11.0, a major update to their BPM suite. It features a stunning redesign in UI all over the board and a whole reimagined customer experience. Their latest UX/UI transformation shifts the way customers connect with ADONIS, making each step more direct and intuitive than before that helps in offering a faster and easier way of doing BPM for everyone.



Nov-2020: Erwin unveiled the new version of erwin Evolve for enterprise architecture and business process modeling and analysis. The software portfolio includes improved integration with erwin Data Modeler, which means data models can be ingested by erwin Evolve as part of the broad enterprise architecture for better data visibility and knowledge of its location and the systems that utilize it.



Oct-2020: LeanIX introduced its Business Transformation Management (BTM) Module for the LeanIX Enterprise Architecture portfolio. The addition of the BTM module allows companies and IT teams to work collectively on transformation, efficient like a GitHub for architecture management, and to picturize the future of their IT landscape like with a time machine.



Sep-2020: Mega International introduced HOPEX V4, its business transformation platform. It helps in improvements, support, and speed up the business & IT transformation by automation, intelligent reporting and dashboards, and an enhanced customer experience. These new features of HOPEX V4 include HOPEX 360, a new out-of-the-box enterprise portal, IT Business Management; Risk Management; Information Architecture.



Apr-2020: Software AG released webMethods AppMesh, a configurable control plane for microservices, APIs, and service mesh. It is developed as an extension of Software AG’s industry-leading webMethods API Management Platform. The webMethods AppMesh expands the application context to service mesh that offers more agility, management & governance of microservices as business apps.



Feb-2020: BOC Group released BPM suite ADONIS NP 9.0, adding a new suite of exciting features, allowing streamlined analysis and optimization of organizational digital twins (DTO). The process impact analysis, new insights dashboards, and 64-bit support are among the several highlights of this release, assisting customers to explore and evaluate the process world quicker and easier and setting a new benchmark for tool usability at the same time.



Feb-2020: Erwin introduced erwin Evolve, a full-featured, configurable set of enterprise architecture (EA) and business process (BP) modeling and analysis tools. This solution helps companies to locate IT capabilities to the business functions as they support and establish how people, technologies processes, data, and applications connect to make sure the alignment in gaining enterprise objectives.



Jan-2020: Avolution introduced Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) feature in its ABACUS solution. When MFA is implemented on ABACUS, the cloud account, a customer can enroll an authentication application on a smartphone or by utilizing the QR code presented at the time of login.



Jan-2020: Erwin unveiled the latest version of erwin Data Modeler, the leading data modeling software for designing, implementing, and understanding data sources to fulfill modern business requirements. Erwin DM is the leading data modeling tool utilized to recognize, visualize, deploy, design, and standardize high-quality enterprise data assets.



Sep-2019: Mega International released HOPEX V3, its Business Transformation platform. The platform offers a complete portfolio of solutions that includes application portfolio management, enterprise architecture, business process analysis, data privacy management, integrated risk management, and data governance. This launch also revealed hundreds of platform and UI advancements to enhance the user experience.



Sep-2019: Mega International launched the HOPEX Privacy Management solution. The solution provides a complete platform to organize compliance to global data protection regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and others to come. HOPEX Privacy Management can be easily linked to Mega’s Enterprise Architecture and Integrated Risk Management product portfolio, allowing companies to introduce a complete and integrated risk management strategy.



Apr-2019: Software AG unveiled Alfabet FastLane, a new Software as a Service (SaaS) solution. This solution provides companies the means to fastly and easily set up an IT portfolio management (ITPM) practice for governance and optimization of their IT landscape.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



o Infrastructure Architecture



o Application Architecture



o Data Architecture



o Security Architecture



o Others



• Services



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By End User



• Telecom & IT



• BFSI



• Healthcare



• Manufacturing



• Consumer Goods & Retail



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Dell Technologies, Inc. (Erwin, Inc.)



• Software AG



• Linde PLC (BOC Group)



• BiZZdesign



• Mega International S.A.



• Orbus Software (SilverTree Equity)



• Qualiware ApS



• LeanIX GmbH



• Sparx Systems Pty. Ltd.



• Avolution Pty. Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

