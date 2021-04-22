New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enhanced Water Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064799/?utm_source=GNW

Normally, enhanced water has a low content of sugar as compared to soda or any other carbonated drink of the equivalent amount and also offers minerals or vitamins to the consumer, based on the kind of beverage they are consuming. In recent years, consumers highly prefer flavored nutritional beverages and their adoption among consumers is increasing with the rapidly changing preference from carbonated drinks to healthier beverages. Presently, obesity has become a global problem and a large population is suffering from several diseases like diabetes, high/low blood pressure & among others.



One of the main trends of the global enhanced water market is the rising demand for refreshing, healthy, & hydrating drinks. The market would be fueled by the rising preferences of customers towards flavored drinks as compared to carbonated beverages filled with sugars & additives. The growth of the market is augmented by the quick urbanization & rising preferences of bottled water for outdoors purposes. Lethargic lifestyles & high concerns about digestive health will fuel the growth of the market. The demand for enhanced water is fueled by the prevalent wellness & health trends, and increasing awareness of dehydration on the overall health.



The enhanced water market would witness significant development in the next few years due to the increasing adoption of health-conscious lifestyles among consumers. Currently, the market is in the developmental phase & holds massive potential for growth. It witnesses huge fixed prices with respect to equipment & manufacturing facilities. In addition, massive capital is needed for storage facilities, due to the perishability of the product. The challenge to exit the market is also very high due to the considerable capital needed for production & machinery units. These aspects expand the competition among the leading market players. Though, various players operating in the market provide distinguished, iconic brands with a new taste which has encouraged the companies in gaining a competitive edge & set-up a brand image.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Flavored and Plain. In 2019, flavored enhanced water procured a significant revenue share in the global enhanced water market. These products increasingly made an important place in the diets of people who prefer a specific flavor. In June 2020, Feel Good Organic Superfoods reported that it would introduce a super food-enhanced beverage line called Feel Good Organic Super water.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The online segment would showcase a substantial growth rate in the global enhanced water market during the forecast period. The online distribution channels involve e-commerce platforms. These online platforms can implement either by manufacturers or third parties. It has been seen that omnichannel retail is the latest pattern among makers in the market and hence, leading players operating in the market are increasing their sales with the help of physical stores and vice versa.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America was the dominating region in the global enhanced water market. The regional consumption of enhanced water is due to the rising preferences toward hydration due to the growing trend of health & fitness. Moreover, the growth of the regional market would be propelled by the rising preference of people in sports and other physical activities.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Constellation Brands, Inc. (Karma Culture LLC), United Breweries Limited (Penta Water), H2rose, LLC, Just Goods, Inc., Montane Sparkling Spring Water, Hint Water, Inc., and Supplying Demand, Inc. (Liquid Death Mountain Water).



Strategies deployed in Enhanced Water Market



Sep-2020: PepsiCo. launched Driftwell, a functional beverage containing L-theanine named for promoting relaxation.



Jul-2020: Keurig Dr Pepper signed a franchise agreement with Polar Beverages. The agreement aimed to provide national distribution to Polar Seltzer sparkling seltzer waters, including Polar Seltzer’ade and SeltzerJR, through KDP’s direct store delivery (DSD) and manufacturing network.



Jan-2020: Keurig Dr Pepper completed acquisition of Limitless, a Chicago based Sparkling Water Company. THe acquisition was aimed at expanding distribution of Limitless products, which are primarily sold in Walmart.



Apr-2019: Coco-Cola launched Aquarius in the UK for enhancing its portfolio in functional drinks market. Acquarius is a low-calorie range of flavoured drink with two added flavours namely lemon with zinc.



May-2018: Montane Sparkling Water released Grapefruit Peach, a new and frizzy beverage.



Nov-2017: Coca-Cola India Pvt. Ltd. introduced a global enhanced water brand Glacéau Smartwater, vaporized-distilled water with electrolytes in India.



