Exterro E-Discovery Now FedRAMP Authorized

Portland, Ore., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance and E-Discovery, today announced the Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Solution is now FedRAMP Authorized. This status designation means that Exterro showcases unparalleled data security, as FedRAMP authorization is only given to providers with the highest and most up-to-date cybersecurity standards.

“FedRAMP Authorized providers are highly sought-after because you can trust that they’ve put the measures in place to protect sensitive data effectively,” said company Founder and CEO Bobby Balachandran. “This is a milestone that we’ve been striving to achieve which will only continue to showcase Exterro’s expanding footprint as an unparalleled provider in the e-discovery and broader Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance marketplace. By achieving this authorization, we are able to help the Federal Government and other public sector agencies take advantage of the full Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery solution.”

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that seeks to provide a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring through a “do once, use many times” framework which saves agencies money, time, and headcount. The benefits of FedRAMP Authorization are not limited to federal agencies, however, as private entities are likely to see benefits from the standardized approach that a FedRAMP Authorized provider can help bring to an organization. Among other benefits, businesses find that FedRAMP Authorized providers:

Help mitigate risk of data breaches and create defensibility in court, because you have the appropriate measures in place to protect your data;

Are cost-effective, as much of the due diligence required when searching for a provider with strong security practices has already been done by the federal government;

Provide the highest levels of data security and most up-to-date standards and controls; and

Already have third-party verification that the provider is qualified and has the resources to help defend against cyber attacks.

“Businesses don’t want to see their name as the next big data breach headline,” Balachandran added. “All organizations, private or public, can benefit from better security, and I’m excited that Exterro is among a select number of providers who have achieved this designation.”

About Exterro

