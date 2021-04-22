New Study by Second Harvest and Value Chain Management International Aims to Find Sources of Surplus Food to Reduce Food Waste

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s commitment to reduce food waste and associated carbon emissions, coupled with the COVID-19 crisis and its impacts on the number of vulnerable Canadians requiring food supports, have placed increased emphasis on the importance of redistributing excess edible food.



Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food redistribution organization, has commissioned Value Chain Management International (VCMI) to identify the volume, types and potential sources of edible food. They are looking for input from food businesses of all types and sizes including farms, retail, HRI, primary processing, distribution and wholesale, greenhouses and aquaculture.

Participation is through an online survey which should take five to seven minutes to complete, and all answers are confidential. The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SHDonorENG. The survey is also available in French: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SHDonorFR. The survey closes Monday, May 17, 2021.

ABOUT SECOND HARVEST:

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader in food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus perishable food before it ends up in landfill negatively impacting our environment. The Second Harvest Food Rescue App connects businesses with surplus food to local non-profits, ensuring good food gets to people. With the global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), bringing together government, industry, Indigenous communities and the non-profit sector to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast to coast to coast. Learn more at https://secondharvest.ca/ .

ABOUT VALUE CHAIN MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL:

Value Chain Management International (VCMI) has authored/co-authored several publications on food loss and waste and is a leading public and industry voice in bringing awareness to the opportunities and solutions surrounding food waste reduction, traceability, and the environment. VCMI measures waste within the overall analysis of food systems to create pragmatic and sustainable solutions for businesses and industry organizations along the value chain. VCMI applies specialized value chain diagnostic tools to detect where waste occurs and to determine how to eliminate it. VCMI then participates in the implementation of new practices to solve the issues and ensure successful outcomes. www.VCM-International.com

For more information:

Ashley Herod, Director of Marketing & Communications

416-625-6773 ashleyh@secondharvest.ca



