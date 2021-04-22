Experts Reflect on Election Security Successes, Impending Cyber Threats in Phoenix

PHOENIX, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, continues its industry-leading live Virtual Summits in the Southwest next week.



The 2021 Phoenix Virtual Cybersecurity Summit provides senior executives in the area education regarding new solutions, as well as the latest updates and challenges in the industry.

Headlining this summit on Thursday, April 28 are three prominent keynote presentations:

Special Agent Ingrid Rush, United States Secret Service

Lester Godsey, CISO at Maricopa County

George Reeves, Cybersecurity Advisor (CSA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Following the high-profile presidential election last year, all eyes were on Maricopa County in Arizona. CISO Lester Godsey will cover the great lengths the county took to ensure a safe, secure election.

“The 2020 election cycle was nothing like any election before it, and here in Maricopa County, we found that social media was a bit of a double-edged sword,” Godsey said. “While we were forced to mitigate the risks of disinformation and misinformation that was rampant on social media sites, we also found that it was a tremendous source of intelligence for both cyber and kinetic threats.”

The Summit will also feature live virtual exhibits and informative presentations from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panels fielded by leading subject-matter experts. Industry experts will dive into topics around limiting the risk of ransomware, strategies for defense-in-depth, and the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in 2021.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive panel discussion, with some of the top CISOs from organizations throughout the Southwest:

Raja Sambandam, Chief Security Officer - State of New Mexico

Shannon Lawson, CISO - City of Phoenix

Chris Richardson, Deputy CIO - Arizona State University

Lester Godsey, CISO - Maricopa County

Kristen Sanders, CISO - Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority

Luis Brown, CISO - Central New Mexico Community College

Chris Lawrence, CIO, CISO - Risas Dental and Braces



Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit includeAttivo Networks, Proofpoint, Pure Storage, ThreatLocker and many more.

The Summit will take place on Thursday, April 29, commencing at 8:00 a.m. MST. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/phoenix .

