New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Cups Market By Product, By End Use, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064797/?utm_source=GNW

There is rising usage of disposable cups in parties, social gatherings, and celebrations, which will contribute to the surging growth of the market in the future.



These cups have a wide range of uses in households. Many households keep some stock of small disposable cups as they use them to serve child-friendly portions to kids and serve adult refreshments like cappuccino and espresso. In addition, disposable cups are also used to prevent the spread of infections and diseases in households when a person is ill. Moreover, these cups are handy which is why they are used in mixing paints, stains, or adhesives for any kind of home-improvement or craft projects. All these aspects are fueling the growth of the global disposable cups market in the forecast years.



Though, there are certain types of disposable cups that are manufactured by using plastic and cause harm to the environment when discarded. In addition to this, the rising concerns of people about environmental issues are estimated to hinder the growth of the market in the future years. There are many benefits offered by disposable cups but they are also harmful to the environment as they are made up of plastic and foam. Plastic takes many years to break down, thus it pollutes the environment, and also harms wildlife. There are several countries around the world, which are framing rules to reduce the usage of single-use plastics and even putting a ban on these kinds of plastics. For example, France formulated a new policy, which had banned disposable, single-use cups, utensils, and plates by the end of August 2019. The substitutes available for reusability of such wasteful single-use plastics are increasing around the world.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Foam, Plastic and Paper. Based on product, paper disposable cups garnered the maximum share in the market in 2019. This segment is also projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is credited to their nature to handle both hot and cold beverages to on-the-go consumers. Paper cups are eco-friendly and usually made up of natural materials that can be recycled, which further decreases the carbon footprint.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Commercial, Institutional and Household. On the basis of end-use, the commercial end-use market segment garnered the largest share in the market in 2019. It is expected that this trend would remain the same even during the forecast years. It is due to the increasing penetration of numerous quick-service restaurants and coffee chains that are raising the demand for disposable cups in the market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to acquire a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of cafes & food chain outlets in the region is encouraging many consumers to have coffee & other beverages. The inaugural of various restaurants and coffee shops after some relief on lockdown restriction and their expansion in future years are projected to create demand for disposable cups.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Berry Global Group, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Disposable Cups Market. Companies such as Huhtamaki Oyj, WestRock Company, Duni AB, Bender, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Berry Global Group, Inc., WestRock Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Dart Container Corporation (Aprinta Group), Eco-Products, Inc. (The Waddington Group, Inc.), Duni AB, Genpak, LLC (Great Pacific Enterprises, Inc.), SCG Packaging Public Company Limited (Siam Cement Group), ConverPack, Inc., and Bender, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Disposable Cups Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2020: Huhtamaki extended its license agreement with Smart Planet Technologies, provider of environmental alternatives to the rigid, flexible, liner, and corrugated packaging applications. Under this expansion, CupPrint and Huhtamaki customers got a choice to purchase the reCUP that is certified compatible with general waste recycling plants and the standard cups, which are needed to be redirected to specific waste recycling plants.



Nov-2019: Genpak partnered with Danimer Scientific, a leading developer, and manufacturer of biodegradable materials. Together, the companies aimed to develop a new portfolio of biodegradable food containers. The eco-friendly foodservice items made by the two companies have helped to decrease the environmental effects of non-biodegradable packaging produced per year across the globe.



Jan-2019: Eco-Products signed an agreement with Compost Manufacturing Alliance to test all compostable products. The Compost Manufacturing Alliance (CMA) testing program has covered all of Eco-Products that include cups, compostable plates, containers, bowls, and utensils.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2018: WestRock Company acquired KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation. The acquisition improved WestRock’s distinct portfolio of paper and packaging solutions and allowed them to deliver their customers better over the system.



Oct-2018: Duni took over 75% of BioPak Pty. Ltd., the market leader in compostable packaging from Gary Smith and Richard Fine. The acquisition complemented Duni’s strategic objectives of increased sustainable packaging and built a stronger business in the APAC region.



May-2018: Huhtamaki took over Cup Print Unlimited Company, a paper cup manufacturer. In this acquisition, Huhtamaki enhanced its access to the increasing market of short-term custom-printed cups and accelerate its on-line commercial activity.



Feb-2018: Duni completed the acquisition of 75% shares in Kindtoo Ltd., (trading as Biopac UK Ltd) a supplier of environmentally responsible packaging and catering disposables. In this deal, Duni is providing its support to the company to continuing its growth journey and also added resources for the company.



Jun-2017: Huhtamaki signed an agreement to acquire International Paper’s foodservice packaging operations in China. Through this acquisition, Huhtamaki expanded its footprints into the Eastern China region and better strengthen its capacity and offerings to deliver customers operating in Northern China.



Jan-2017: Berry Plastics Group acquired AEP Industries Inc., a one-source solution for the packaging solution. Under this acquisition, Berry’s group expanded the range of product and production capacity in its Engineered Materials Division, allowing them to better serve its customers.



Jan-2017: WestRock Company signed an agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited. This acquisition helped WestRock to strengthen its position as a leader in the value-added packaging sector and also added to its portfolio of paper and packaging solutions.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2020: Bender Paper Cups introduced its Garda Embossed Insulated Cup. This launch has completed its broad range of hot cups and offers its customers a cup, which provides several benefits. The structure of the cup is different and elegant that includes unique, swirl pattern that enables for a superior print finish and offers great insulation.



Jul-2019: Huhtamaki introduced a new double-walled, compostable hot drinks cup to its Bioware range. The latest feel-good Bioware Impresso Double Walled Hot Cup is made in the UK, and used sustainable 100% PEFC paperboard, with a plant-based PLA coating inside.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Foam



• Plastic



• Paper



By End Use



• Commercial



• Institutional



• Household



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Berry Global Group, Inc.



• WestRock Company



• Huhtamaki Oyj



• Dart Container Corporation (Aprinta Group)



• Eco-Products, Inc. (The Waddington Group, Inc.)



• Duni AB



• Genpak, LLC (Great Pacific Enterprises, Inc.)



• SCG Packaging Public Company Limited (Siam Cement Group)



• ConverPack, Inc.



• Bender, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064797/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________