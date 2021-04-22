English French

REGULATED INFORMATION

MAISONS DU MONDE:

INFORMATION ON THE AVAILABILITY

OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Nantes - 22 April 2021 - Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM, ISIN Code: FR0013153541), announces the release of its 2020 Universal Registration Document.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 22 April 2021, in ESEF format and under number D.21-0340.

The French version of this document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, and on the company’s website at :

https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/financial-reports , as well as on the AMF’s website :

https://www.amf-france.org/en.

The English version will be available as of 27 April 2021.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

The Annual Financial Report.

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance.

The non-financial performance statement.

The reports of the Statutory Auditors and information concerning their fees.

The description of the share buyback programme.





About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through a complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, websites and catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,182 million and EBITDA of €241 million in 2020. At 31 December 2020, the Group operated 369 stores in 9 countries including France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United States, and derived 47% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2020. This platform, enriched by the launch of a marketplace in France in November 2020, accounted for 33% of the Group's sales in 2020 and is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

www.corporate.maisonsdumonde.com



Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Christopher Welton – +33 7 85 70 71 41 Clémentine Prat – +33 2 51 79 54 08 cwelton@maisonsdumonde.com

cprat@maisonsdumonde.com



