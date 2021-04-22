New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cough Syrup Market By Product, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064795/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, a cough could be among the symptoms of many chronic diseases like asthma. Majorly, cough syrups are available in two types, one is for dry cough and another one is for a chesty cough. There are many cases in which cough syrups don’t work perfectly for many people. But there are many people who find it effective for their cough related problems. These cough syrups are sweet liquid medication that helps in relieving the cough.



Increasing air pollution is causing various health issues especially respiratory problems, which can lead to URTI, cough & common cold, thereby contributing to the growth of the cough syrup market. Air pollution is among the major cause of chronic respiratory problems. According to a report by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), factors like indoor air pollution from burning fuels, smoking tobacco, and pollution emitted from vehicles & industries are the prime aspects causing major respiratory issues.



Cough syrups witnesses a surge in demand due to their wide usage for curing common cold, URTI, and hay fever. Moreover, the increasing disposable income of people in emerging nations will also contribute to the rising growth of the cough syrups market. In addition, the growing geriatric population will also open various growth prospects for the market.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Cough Suppressants, Combination Medications and Expectorants. On the basis of product type, the cough suppressants/antitussives market segment acquired the highest share in the market in 2019 and will witness the same trend during the forecast period. The general availability of dextromethorphan at medical stores or pharmacies is likely to drive the growth of the market.



Age Group Outlook



Based on Age Group, the market is segmented into Adult and Pediatric. Based on age group, the adult segment will garner the highest growth rate over the forecast period. It is because of the increasing geriatric population and rising respiratory problems among adults. Moreover, this growth is driven majorly because cough syrups are mostly prescribed to the adult age group by the doctors however the pediatric population should not be offered the OTC cough syrups without getting a prescription by a doctor.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy and Online. The Retail Pharmacy market dominated the Global Cough Syrup Market by Distribution Channel in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4 % during the forecast period. The Hospital Pharmacy market is showcasing a CAGR of 4.6% during (2020 - 2026).



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region procured the largest revenue share in the market. It is also anticipated that this region will continue its dominance during the forecast period. It is due to the easy availability of cough syrups at pharmacies or medical stores, increasing in the geriatric population, and lesser strict rules & regulations related to the abuse of cough & cold medicines in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck Group, Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), The Procter and Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi S.A., and Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC (Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC).



Strategies deployed in Cough Syrup Market



Oct-2020: GSK Consumer Healthcare introduced Robitussin Naturals, the first-ever line of drug-free products. These products aim to provide relief from occasional cough.



Jul-2019: Pfizer signed an agreement with Mylan N.V. following which the companies’ combined Mylan with Upjohn, Pfizer’s off-patent branded and generic established medicines business. The combination created a new global pharmaceutical company. The new company is engaged in transforming and accelerating each business’s ability to serve patients’ needs and expanding their capabilities across more than 165 markets.



Dec-2018: Procter and Gamble (P&G) completed the acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health business. This acquisition improved P&G’s OTC geographic scale, brand portfolio and category footprint in the wide majority of the world’s top 15 OTC markets.



Jul-2018: Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Zarbee’s, Inc., a leader in naturally-based healthcare products. The acquisition will include the complete line of Zarbee’s Naturals products for children and adults. The acquisition would add the more comprehensive set of products to consumers within its core need states.



Oct-2016: Acella Pharmaceuticals got approval for a sugar-free bioequivalent to the antihistamine/decongestant Bromfed DM Cough Syrup (brompheniramine maleate, pseudoephedrine hydrochloride, and dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup, 2mg/30mg/10mg per 5mL). This combination of ingredients is used for providing temporarily relieve the symptoms caused by the common cold, flu, allergies, and other breathing illnesses



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Cough Suppressants



• Combination Medications



• Expectorants



By Age Group



• Adult



• Pediatric



By Distribution Channel



• Retail Pharmacy



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Novartis AG



• Merck Group



• Johnson and Johnson



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



• Abbott Laboratories



• Sanofi S.A.



• Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC (Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC)



