Global Cooling Fabrics Market By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Cooling fabrics also take the form of protective clothing in places where burning sensation can be undesirable. These fabrics are prepared with the help of moisture management and evaporative cooling technologies. A few of the cooling fabrics work by equally allocating sweat over the fabric in order to make them dry rapidly and as a result, produce a cooling effect.



People are getting aware of comfortable materials for clothing which in turn, boosting the demand for cooling fabrics across the globe. Countries like the U.S., Brazil, China, Russia, and Malaysia are witnessing massive demand for cooling fabrics in their sports industry. In these nations, sportspersons are getting highly conscious about the need for convenient clothing, which eventually increases the intensity of comfort during sports activities.



One of the key trends for the global cooling fabrics market is the increasing awareness among sportsperson. Moreover, the majority of sportsperson prefer highly desirable & comfortable materials for their garments. The developing countries are witnessing rapid economic development, growing sports-related activities & culture, and shifting lifestyle patterns, these aspects are likely to contribute to the growth of the global cooling fabrics market during the forecast period. On the flip side, the high price of the product discourages a large number of people from buying this sort of clothing & this aspect will hamper the global cooling fabrics market during the forecast period.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Sports Apparel, Protective Wear, Lifestyle and Other Applications. The market would witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the rising usage of cooling fabrics for healthcare, military, & industrial applications. The ability of cooling garments to decrease the heat stress caused by extreme exposure, especially in industrial applications, would increase their utilization for making protective wear. Besides, there are utilized in other applications like lifestyle, automotive, and fashion which would augment the demand of the market in the next few years.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Synthetic and Natural. In 2019, the synthetic fabrics segment held the maximum revenue share of the global cooling fabrics market. Moreover, the segment would showcase a similar kind of trend during the forecast period by maintaining its dominating position in the global market. The high revenue share can be credited to the superior strength & improved performance of synthetic fabrics.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The cooling fabrics find massive demand in the North American region in 2019. The demand is due to the broad-scale R&D activities by makers to develop an advanced cooling wearable that offers both conveniences to the wearer as well supports the energy conversation. North America would emerge as the leading region during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kraton Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., HexArmor, Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Nilit Ltd., Koch Industries, Inc. (Invista BV), Coolcore LLC, and Milliken & Company.



Dec-2020: Milliken & Company’s divisions, Westex and Polartec announced the launch of a new collection of flame-resistant (FR), arc-rated (AR) knit fabric. The collection is known as the Polartec FR Collection. The collection released three unique Polartec fabric constructions developed with Westex FR/AR fabric technology that offers trusted thermal hazard protection.



Jun-2020: Ahlstrom unveiled Ahlstrom-Munksjo Forticell, a new platform. It is a platform of fiber-based solutions for energy storage applications.



Nov-2018: Invista announced the launch of a new patented LYCRA FREEF!T Technology in North America. This technology delivers denim and woven fabrics with easy and soft stretch and excellent recovery.



Sep-2017: Polartec introduced new collections especially for electricians, contractors, and oil & gas professionals. The collections features Polartec fabric technologies including advanced thermoregulation fabrics for hot and cold environments, with performance knits and finishes such as Polartec Hardface enhanced durability.



Jul-2017: Coolcore is releasing a new Natural Performance Fabric Collection. This collection integrates cotton’s comfort with the functionality and performance of synthetic fabrics. It is a chemical free collection, which does not wash out and delivers superior drying, wicking and cooling capabilities.



Jun-2017: Coolcore launched the comprehensive apparel collection. The collection features chemical free cooling fabrics. This line includes Coolcore’s patented thermoregulation technology in unique and performance ready designs with high level of comfort and flattering fits.



Apr-2016: Coolcore signed an agreement with ITOCHU Corporation following which the latter company acquired the exclusive rights of importing and selling Coolcore, a cooling material brand from US. The agreement aimed to enhance the value of Coolcore brand and accelerated its visibility through facilitating the development of products using Coolcore.



