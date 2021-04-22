English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.4.2021 AT 17:50

Transfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares

A total of 15,000 of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares have today been transferred without consideration to the Company's President and CEO Charles Héaulmé as part of his remuneration.

The directed issue is based on the authorization given by the Company's Annual General Meeting of 2021 and the decision by the Company's Board of Directors based on the authorization.

After the transfer, Huhtamäki Oyj holds a total of 3,395,709 own treasury shares (3.15% of all shares).

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

