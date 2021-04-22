New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cleaning Robot Market By Type, By Product, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064793/?utm_source=GNW

Using cleaning robots, we can manage various tasks such as UV sterilization, mopping, and other purposes in household and industrial applications. With the help of cleaning robots, we can reduce human efforts & saves valuable time, money and electricity. Cleaning robots can be a good choice for Disable people as an option for costly housekeeping services. Various technological developments have made robots smarter and they become capable of identifying the varying degree of dirt at several places.



The global cleaning robot market would be fueled by the increasing number of technological advancements & modernization in the domain of robotics, rising demand, and a smaller size of cleaning robots in comparison to conventional robots. On the other hand, some of the obstacles to the market growth are the absence of durable robotic vacuum cleaners and poor battery life. Though, the market would witness attractive growth opportunities with the creation of small and user-friendly robots.



Cleaning robots can handle customer requirements as they have been designed as an outcome of the robotic development and shift in approach towards household cleaning and maintenance. Public safety organizations like the European Commission (EU) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have formulated the norms for these chemicals against the increasing safety concern for the utilization of harmful chemicals by cleaning personnel. For example, the EU commission ratified the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) that restricts the utilization of specific chemicals by cleaning personnel in industrial and commercial applications. These aspects would fuel the demand for robotics vacuums throughout the forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Personal Cleaning Robot and Professional Cleaning Robot. The personal cleaning robots segment would lead the cleaning robot market during the forecast period. The rising popularity of smart homes is one of the primary trends behind the development of this market. Products like robotic vacuum cleaners are also observing a surge in deployment, which, along with hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, have pushed the consumers searching for convenient cleaning and mopping ways. These are some of the major reasons boosting the market demand for personal cleaning robots.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Floor Cleaning Robot, Lawn Cleaning Robot, Pool Cleaning Robot, Window Cleaning Robot and Others. The window-cleaning robot segment would exhibit prominent growth rate during the forecast period. Tall windows are hard to clean and need specialized equipment. Additionally, it is very costly to hire professional window cleaners. The increasing AI technology-related developments are further propelling the growth. Moreover, window-cleaning robots are also achieving popularity in commercial applications as they cut down the need for human labor, hence decreasing the operating costs of companies.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare, and Others. The professional cleaning segment would exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast period. The process of manual cleaning of carpets and floors in commercial spaces, like shopping malls and corporate offices, is a very time-taking task. This has encouraged the operators of the commercial spaces to choose an automated cleaning system. COVID-19 has further encouraged commercial space operators to minimize human contact and follow social distancing regulations while also performing cleaning processes on the premises.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The European region would display considerable growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of robotic vacuums in several industries and sectors like automotive, logistics and transportation, retail, and healthcare. The growth of the regional market is augmented by the rising popularity of Robot as a Service (RaaS) through which leading players like Avidbots provide rental services for offering mopping solutions.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Cleaning Robot Market. Companies such as iRobot Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Nilfisk Holding A/S, LG Electronics, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Pentair PLC, iRobot Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Vorwerk & Co. KG (Neato Robotics, Inc.), Nilfisk Holding A/S, and Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Cleaning Robot Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2020: Ecovacs Robotics signed a partnership with Aurora Mobile Limited, a leading mobile development service provider in China. In this partnership, Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading artificial intelligence-driven push technical offerings would assist Ecovacs Robotics more precisely understand their customers’ requirements, integrate digital operations & enhance operational and service delivery effectiveness.



Jun-2020: LG Electronics signed an agreement with Miele & Cie, a German manufacturer of high-end domestic appliances and commercial equipment. In this agreement, Miele manufactures and sells robot vacuum cleaners by utilizing patented technologies developed by LG R&D. This agreement also includes the usage of LG’s patented induction signal guide and infrared-induced signals to allow robot cleaners to precisely and accurately return to their docking stations for charging.



Mar-2019: Nilfisk partnered with Brain Corp, a San Diego-based artificial intelligence and robotics technology company. Under this partnership, Nilfisk would license Brain Corp’s BrainOS technology, the leading AI platform for the production, support, and deployment of autonomous mobile robots. This partnership also enables Nilfisk to further escalate the development of a leading portfolio of connected autonomous cleaning solutions.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jun-2019: iRobot took over Root Robotics, an education robot for coding. Through this acquisition, iRobot added the Root coding robot to its product portfolio. The acquisition complements iRobot’s plans to widen its educational robot product capabilities further showcasing its commitment for making robotic technology more available to students, educators, and parents.



Oct-2017: iRobot completed the acquisition of Robopolis, a French company. The acquisition expanded their overseas control of market activities that includes constant global messaging, which would help lead to greater adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners and strengthen iRobot’s market position.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2021: Samsung Electronics unveiled innovative new home appliances that help in automating daily tasks. The JetBot 90 AI+ features smart technologies that maximize the cleaning route and react to its environment. Samsung’s new Smart Dial Front Load washers and dryers utilize artificial intelligence to train customers’ preferences and recommend optimal washing and drying cycles. The JetBot 90 AI+ is the world’s first smart robotic vacuum, powered by Intel AI provides the floors with an amazing clean with the least effort.



Dec-2020: LG Electronics unveiled the new LG CordZero Stick vacuum. It provides powerful and convenient cleaning options for every lifestyle. This launch gives complete cleaning in range with higher suction and a new Power Mop that delivers hard floors a perfect finish. For hands-free housework, the LG CordZero ThinQ Robotic Vacuum offers a deep cleaning with greater suction, building strong enough to be the customers’ primary vacuum.



Dec-2020: Xiaomi introduced its Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P in India. This robot is a smart all-in-one cleaning solution for homes. It also features 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping capabilities coupled with control through a smart app.



Sep-2020: iRobot launched the Roomba i3+, a stylish new Roomba vacuum packed with advanced features. Through this launch, the company expanded its Roomba robot vacuum lineup. The Roomba i3+ provides intelligent navigation, self-emptying capability with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, and an increased range of customized cleaning features powered by the newly introduced iRobot Genius Home Intelligence.



Sep-2020: Neato Robotics introduced its premium lineup, the Neato D10, D9, and D8. The Neato robot vacuums are a great partner in clean that features the best-in-class technology, easy setup, and built-to-last hardware.



Sep-2020: Nilfisk unveiled two high-performance additions to its portfolio of autonomous solutions. This launch includes the Nilfisk Liberty SC60, which is a robotic floor scrubber powered by Brain Corp’s BrainOS AI software platform; and a UV-C light-based solution for Nilfisk’s prevailing robotic floor scrubber, the Nilfisk Liberty SC50, to aim viruses and other pathogens. The high-performance machine is equipped with the biggest scrub deck in the autonomy ride-on category and boosts best-in-class usage and substantial operating capacity, to make it increased the cleaning effectiveness in huge indoor spaces.



Aug-2020: iRobot released iRobot Genius Home Intelligence. The new system is a powerful new robot platform that unlocks a wide range of digital features and experiences for the company’s portfolio of Wi-Fi-connected products that includes the Roomba robot vacuum and Braava jet robot mop. iRobot Genius offers customers a whole new level of customization and control over their cleaning robots.



May-2020: Haier launched a new vacuum cleaner/mop for crowdfunding on Indiegogo, HiaerTAB Tabot Robot Vacuum/mop. This robot is a 2-in1 device because it integrates vacuuming and mop functions in one. It can even expand beyond as it is a handheld vacuum cleaner, which could be detached and utilized on surfaces where the robot cannot be utilized like sofas.



Mar-2020: Ecovacs introduced DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI, an advanced AI-driven floor cleaning robot. This robot features simultaneous vacuuming and mopping with advanced laser-based home mapping, object recognition & negligence, and remote tracking that brings peace of mind to homeowners.



