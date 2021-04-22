New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Therapy Market By Therapy Type, By Therapeutic Area, By End User, By Cell Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064792/?utm_source=GNW

Stem cells possess the capability to differentiate into particular cells needed for repairing damaged or defective tissues or cells, that’s why they are utilized for these advanced therapies. In addition, cell therapy is used in the development of regenerative medicines, which is an interdisciplinary domain aimed at maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of cell, tissue, organ function with the help of procedures majorly associated with cell therapy.



Moreover, cells like bone marrow and blood cells, mature, immature & solid tissue cells, adult stem cells, and embryonic cells are extensively deployed in cell therapy methods. Further, transplanted cells involve embryonic stem cells (ESCs), pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), neural stem cells (NSCs), and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are bifurcated mainly two groups viz. Allogeneic cell therapy and non-Allogeneic cell therapy.



At present, there are two types of cell therapies exist. The first type is cell therapy in mainstream medicine. This category includes human embryonic stem cell therapy, mesenchymal stem cell therapy, neural stem cell therapy, Autologous cell therapy, and hematopoietic stem cell therapy. The second category is in alternative medicine and perpetuates the practice of injecting animal materials in an effort to cure diseases. This practice, as per the American Cancer Society, is not supported by any medical proof of efficiency and can have fatal results.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many biopharmaceutical units, while many cellular therapy development organizations have observed a severe impact, which is due to the complexities in logistics and manufacturing models used in this sector. Moreover, considerable and constant investment is essential to allow effective commercial translation of cell-based therapeutics, an aspect that was negatively affected in 2020, further affected the overall market growth.



Therapy Type Outlook



Based on Therapy Type, the market is segmented into Autologous and Allogeneic. The Autologous therapies segment would show gradual growth due to the massive cost associated with Autologous transplants and comparatively less relapse rates. Though, development in cell banking and companies’ switch towards the creation of allogenic therapy products is boosting the cell therapy market.



Therapeutic Area Outlook



Based on Therapeutic Area, the market is segmented into Malignancies, Autoimmune Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Dermatology and Others. The Malignancies market dominated the Global Cell Therapy Market by Therapeutic Area 2019, growing at a CAGR of 25.2 % during the forecast period. The Autoimmune Disorders market is experiencing a CAGR of 27.6% during (2020 - 2026). Additionally, The Musculoskeletal Disorders market would showcase a CAGR of 27.2% during (2020 - 2026).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Academic & Research Institutes and Hospitals & Clinics. In 2019, the Academic & Research Institutes segment emerged as the leading segment of the market and held the highest revenue share. The stem cells are significantly being utilized for research projects, which as a result, has contributed to a massive revenue share for the Academic & Research Institutes segment. The segment would show a similar trend during the forecast period.



Cell Type Outlook



Based on Cell Type, the market is segmented into Stem Cell, Umbilical Cord-Derived, Adipose-Derived Stem Cell, Non-Stem Cell, Bone Marrow, Blood and Others. The Stem Cell market dominated the Global Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type 2019, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2026. The Umbilical Cord-Derived market is expected to witness a CAGR of 27.7% during (2020 - 2026).



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America emerged as the leading region of the global cell therapy market by obtaining the highest revenue share. The larger share of the region is due to the existence of a considerable number of centers and institutes that are undergoing R&D activities to stem cell therapy. Among the top universities in the world, 5 are based in the U.S., including Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Stanford University, Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Harvard University, and Yale Stem Cell Center.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation is the major forerunner in the Cell Therapy Market. Companies such as JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., Medipost Co., Ltd., Vericel Corporation, and Avantor, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Medipost Co., Ltd., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Avantor, Inc., Vericel Corporation, and Pharmicell Co., Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Cell Therapy Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2021: Fujifilm collaborated with Sana Biotechnology, a biotechnology company. Under this collaboration, Sana has permitted a non-exclusive right to utilize the Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics’ iPSC platform for the development of commercial cell therapies. Cell therapies as a treatment modality can boost, repair, or replace human biology that includes tissues, organs, and cells.



Nov-2020: Fujifilm came into partnership with Lonza Walkersville, a leading global GMP iPSC manufacturer. In this partnership, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics permitted Lonza a non-exclusive right to utilize their patents related to iPSC generation, which include episomal vectors and reprogramming factors, for the clinical production and differentiation of iPSC lines for cell therapies.



Apr-2020: Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) entered into a partnership with OXGENE, an industry leader in the design and development of gene therapy technologies. The partnership enables FDB to provide gene therapy products to customers with an approximate 25% lead-time reduction.



Jun-2019: JCR Pharmaceuticals extended the partnership with Mesoblast Limited, an Australian-based regenerative medicine company. This expansion aimed to utilize mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for curing newborns who have insufficient blood supply and oxygen to the brain, this condition is termed neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE).



Jan-019: Medipost signed a cooperation agreement with LG Chem, the largest Korean chemical company. In this agreement, both companies conducted research to discover a stem cell drug candidate for the next two years. Medipost would be responsible for making and delivering umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cells and LG Chem has taken charge in choosing the genes, which cause disease and stem cell generation utilizing the genetic engineering techniques



Acquisition and Mergers:



Apr-2020: JCR Pharmaceuticals acquired ArmaGen, Inc., a privately-held US biopharmaceutical company. This acquisition is a testament to the company’s robust commitment to bring advanced medicines to patients with mucopolysaccharidoses and other LSDs.



Mar-2019: Smith & Nephew came into agreement to acquire Osiris Therapeutics, a fast-growing company delivering regenerative medicine products. This acquisition will improve Smith & Nephew’s portfolio and help instantly boost their wound management business and also offer longer-term innovations in additional channels and indications.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2020: Smith & Nephew introduced the HEALICOIL KNOTLESS Suture Anchor. This launch expanded its revolutionary portfolio of Advanced Healing Solutions for rotator cuff repair. This line of a product consists of the innovative REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant and novel REGENESORB Material. These are developed to support a jump start in bone healing and formation.



Mar-2020: Avantor Performance Materials introduced a new recombinant Protein A affinity chromatography resin. It is a proven downstream purification step in producing mAbs. This new Avantor recombinant protein A resin helps in coping up with these challenges.



Jul-2019: NuVasive introduced its Pulse platform. This platform integrated various technologies into multiple spine surgery procedures, which include corrections, bone fusions, and more. The modular workflow product line encompasses surgical planning, patient-specific rod bending, and 2D and 3D imaging and also alignment, navigation, neurological monitoring, and radiation reduction at the time of operation.



Jan-2019: Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics unveiled iCell Microglia. It is the immune cells of the central nervous system helps in fundamental physiological and pathological processes. The iCell Microglia is different from human iPSCs is utilized in life science research to allow the study and development of therapies for degenerative neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.



Geographical Expansions:



Jun-2020: Avantor expanded its Bridgewater, N.J. (USA) innovation center. This expansion improved the Company’s R&D support for a personalized product and bioprocess development, and custom cell & gene therapy reagent production to support the customers’ therapeutic products, which are developed for improvements in customized medicines.



Dec-2019: Avantor expanded its global presence by opening an innovation and customer support center in Shanghai, China. This center supports biopharma research and technology development in the region. With this expansion, Avantor has nine innovation centers across the globe. The new Avantor laboratory helps the biopharmaceutical companies to escalate the development of life-changing treatments for patients in the region.



Jan-2019: Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, a US subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation expanded its geographical footprints by establishing a new cGMP-compliant production facility. This expansion aimed to improve its production of iPS cells for cell therapy.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Therapy Type



• Autologous



• Allogeneic



By Therapeutic Area



• Malignancies



• Autoimmune Disorders



• Musculoskeletal Disorders



• Dermatology



• Others



By End User



• Academic & Research Institutes



• Hospitals & Clinics



By Cell Type



• Stem Cell



• Umbilical Cord-Derived



• Adipose-Derived Stem Cell



• Non-Stem Cell



• Bone Marrow



• Blood



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



• Smith & Nephew PLC



• Kolon TissueGene, Inc.



• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.



• Medipost Co., Ltd.



• Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.



• NuVasive, Inc.



• Avantor, Inc.



• Vericel Corporation



• Pharmicell Co., Ltd.



