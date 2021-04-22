Sunwing returns to London, Ontario for the 2021-2022 winter season with convenient weekly flights

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of southwestern Ontario will be able to plan their future vacation with ease this winter, as Sunwing has announced they’ll be returning to London International Airport for the 2021-2022 season. Starting December 15, 2021 until April 20, 2022, the tour operator will be offering weekly flights to the popular vacation destinations of Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero.



“We’re delighted to be returning to London International Airport for the 15th year,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing Travel Group. “Now more than ever, our customers value the ease and convenience of being able to depart from their regional airport, and we’re pleased to be offering London residents frictionless vacation experiences under our wing.”

The flight schedule from London will be as follows:

Between London and Punta Cana, Wednesdays from December 15, 2021 until April 20, 2022

Between London and Cancun, Thursdays from December 16, 2021 until April 14, 2022

Between London and Varadero, Fridays from December 17, 2021 until April 15, 2022



“After over a year of travel restrictions and staying home, we’re looking forward to welcoming Sunwing back to London International Airport,” said Michael Seabrook, President and CEO of London International Airport. “Sunwing vacation packages are consistently popular amongst London sun-seekers, and with three tropical destinations to choose from, vacationers will be able to safely head back to paradise right from their doorstep.”

Travellers can choose from a range of popular resorts in paradise and book with confidence during Sunwing’s Freedom 21/22 Sale. From now until April 30, 2021, vacationers can enjoy flexible booking options, the ability to change their plans with ease and enjoy an Early Booking Bonus of up to $1,000 per couple when they book an applicable package for travel between November 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

In Cancun, customers can Vacation Like a Star™ at the newly-opened Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun with entertainment-themed activities and A-lister amenities. Those headed to Punta Cana may choose to stay at Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa where they can enjoy All-In Luxury® amenities like unlimited reservation-free dining; while those seeking an adults only option may choose to stay at Riu Republica, which is home to the only water park exclusively for adults in the Caribbean. London residents planning a getaway to the Canadian-favourite destination of Varadero can stay at Grand Memories Varadero with convenient amenities, comfortable accommodations and exciting activities.

Vacationers can travel with peace of mind knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

