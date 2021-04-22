English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22.4.2021 AT 18:10

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Héaulmé, Charles

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20210421134801_2

Transaction date: 2021-04-22

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

