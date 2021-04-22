New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breast Pump Market By Application, By Technology, By Product, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064789/?utm_source=GNW

There are two models of a breast pump which are available in the market viz. electric breast pump & manual breast pumps. In addition, electric breast pumps are available in two types: Double electric breast pumps & single electric breast pumps.



The global increase in the literacy rate leads to the keen interest of people in adopting more advanced medical technologies in their daily lives. In developed countries like the U.S., & Germany, the market is saturated due to the rising demand for the products & the presence of leading market players in these regions. On the other hand, developing nations in Asia & Latin America have witnessed a very low adoption rate. But, the surge in economic growth along with the increasing disposable income of patients is predicted to open new gateways for the market growth in these regions.



There are many favorable government initiatives in the U.S. like the provision which needs insurance organizations to cover equipment & services that promote breastfeeding for example, breast pumps & lactation counselling, without incurring any cost to the patient. These kinds of initiatives are augmenting the demand for the product in the market. The advantages of the health plans may differ from place to place owing to the absence of specific laws, which are estimated to be more cost-efficient for the end-users.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Hospital Grade and Personal Use. The hospital-grade application market category procured a significant revenue share in the market in 2019. It is estimated that this segment will continue to grow at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. The rising utilization of hospital-grade breast pumps is the main factor that contributes to the growth of this segment.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Electric Pumps, Battery-powered Pumps and Manual Pumps. The electric pumps segment acquired the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to increase at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. These electric pumps are operated by a motor & offer more suction that allows faster pumping. The double pumping reduces the time taken to pump milk in comparison to the normal pump. Mostly, electric pumps are a bit heavy & can create noise but manufacturers are using more advanced technologies to make them lightweight with less noise generation.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Closed System and Open System. The closed system product market segment garnered maximum revenue share of the market in 2019 and is also expected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing use of these systems because of their hygienic & contamination-free nature. The closed system product market segment is anticipated to witness a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its higher demand.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Based on region, North America emerged as the dominating region of the global breast pump market and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast years. This growth is attributed to the rise in the penetration of the product market in this region due to high awareness among patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, & the presence of advance medical infrastructure.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Energizer Holdings, Inc., Pigeon Corporation (Lansinoh Laboratories), Hygeia Health, Inc., Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd., Ameda, Inc. (Platinum Products Holding Inc.), Medela AG, Handi-Craft Company, Mayborn Group Limited, and Albert Manufacturing USA.



Strategies deployed in Breast Pump Market



Jan-2021: Medela released Medela Baby, a new baby care product line that features a range of pacifiers for infants by 18 months and beyond. The company also launched Purelan, Medela’s most improved formulation of medical-grade lanolin, providing quick relief and protection for breastfeeding moms.



Dec-2020: Medela launched the next generation of The Moms’ Room, providing unparalleled support for breastfeeding families by critical, journey-defining challenges and milestones.



Nov-2020: Lansinoh unveiled a new smart breast pump, Smartpump 2.0. The pump links to the Lansinoh Baby app through Bluetooth, to automatically monitor and track a mother’s pumping sessions. This pump records the pumping session’s time & length and shows moms their pumping information, to compare their daily averages and review their feeding routine over time.



Oct-2020: Medela came into partnership with Aeroflow Breastpumps. In this partnership, they announced a new initiative to assist moms make their dream breastfeeding and pump room. This initiative helped moms around the country to reimagine their space with a Pumping Room Makeover for five lucky winners.



Aug-2020: Medela released the new Pump In Style with MaxFlow Technology double electric, a personal-use breast pump in the U.S. and Canada. It features a hospital-performance, a closed system, and an intuitive control panel, Pump In Style integrates the trusted performance, moms expect from Medela with the latest and unique technology with a modern design.



Jun-2020: Ameda unveiled Ameda Mya Joy, the latest addition to its family of hospital strength personal breast pumps. Mya Joy is designed with versatile features, security, and comfort, providing the best value for moms to give them a convenient pumping experience.



Dec-2019: Medela unveiled a new Freestyle Flex Breast Pump that weighs less than one pound and compact device. This pump is designed with a rechargeable and hands-free pump & cordless pump. It also provides two hours of pumping time and options for charging.



Dec-2019: Lansinoh launched two new breastfeeding products: Organic Nipple Balm and Smartpump 2.0. Organic Nipple Balm is designed to care for tender nipples and dry skin whereas Smartpump 2.0 is the brand’s quietest breast pump that enables moms to confidently, comfortably, and discreetly pump anywhere.



Mar-2019: Ameda introduced Ameda Mya, the first in a new family of hospital strength personal breast pumps. The pump is a premium hospital-strength portable breast pump developed for moms at home and works.



Nov-2018: Philips joined hands with WOOP (Women of Opinion), engagement, and Advocacy platform. Through the gamified platform, WOOP helps Philips Avent include deeper with expecting and new mothers to help them in understanding the concept of assisted breastfeeding where despite challenges, moms can continue offering their baby the best nutrition with mothers’ milk.



Nov-2016: Medela introduced Sonata, the first smart breast pump. Sonata offers hospital-level performance in a personal-use breast pump. This pump has an innovative and intuitive design, which is also the quietest in the company’s product collection. These kinds of features revolutionize the breast milk pumping experience.



May-2016: Lansinoh introduced Lansinoh Smartpump, a double electric breast pump. This Smartpump is the first pump to embed with Bluetooth technology that enables seamless pairing between the pump and a new, free Lansinoh Baby app.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Hospital Grade



• Personal Use



By Technology



• Electric Pumps



• Battery-powered Pumps



• Manual Pumps



By Product



• Closed System



• Open System



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Energizer Holdings, Inc.



• Pigeon Corporation (Lansinoh Laboratories)



• Hygeia Health, Inc.



• Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd.



• Ameda, Inc. (Platinum Products Holding Inc.)



• Medela AG



• Handi-Craft Company



• Mayborn Group Limited



• Albert Manufacturing USA



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________