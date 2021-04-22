New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Purification Equipment Market By Product, By Indication, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064788/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to be fueled as blood purification plays a crucial part in various kidney & blood-related diseases. Developments in filtration & dialysis methods along with adsorption methods have boosted the adoption of these machines in various critical treatments. Blood purification machines find considerable application in renal or organ failures, plasmapheresis & immune-metabolic disorders.



Technological developments in blood purification machines will impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Leading market players plan to launch innovative & advanced blood purification equipment. For example, companies like Jafron and NxStage have created various blood purification devices that have decreased the mortality rate in patients experiencing chronic kidney failure. Newly approved blood purification machines are highly sensitive & allow exhaustive observation. Moreover, these sophisticated blood purification equipment is economical & portable. Therefore, the above-mentioned aspects would bolster the growth of the market in the next few years.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Portable and Stationary. The portable blood purification equipment segment obtained the significant revenue share in 2019 and would maintain the same kind of trend in the next few years. Portable equipment is highly used by healthcare experts during the constant blood purification process. The portability of equipment enables effective treatment during emergency cases. Moreover, portable equipment is very compact & takes least space that further augments its adoption.



Indication Outlook



Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Renal Diseases, Sepsis and Other Equipments. In 2019, the renal disease segment obtained the maximum revenue share and would emerge as a leading segment during the forecast period due to a surge in rates of renal disorders around the globe.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Dialysis Centers, Hospitals and Clinics and Other End Users. The clinics segment would display a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Clinics are integrated with cutting-edge medical devices & equipment. Using blood purification services, clinics can provide speedier patient recovery as these clinics follow international regulations. The people who are currently going through renal failures are generally inclined towards blood purification from clinics that would fuel the growth of the global market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North American blood purification equipment market would show major CAGR during the forecast years. The regional growth can be accredited to supportive demographic trends like the increasing geriatric population. A major segment of the geriatric population suffers from one or other types of chronic renal diseases that would act as a driver for the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of the regional market would be propelled by favourable government regulations regarding blood purification equipment.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Shanwaishan Medical Group, Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd., Infomed SA, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.



Strategies deployed in Blood Purification Equipment Market



Mar-2021: B. Braun Avitum signed a co-marketing agreement with CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care immunotherapy leader. The agreement was aimed to promote the use of CytoSorb with B. Braun’s latest OMNI continuous blood purification platform and OMNIset Plus bloodline set (set version 3.0 or higher).



Jul-2020: Baxter India, a subsidiary of Baxter International got the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India approval for its blood purification filter oXiris for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.



Apr-2020: Baxter International received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its Oxiris filter set. This set is used for the treatment of the patients suffering from COVID-19 and have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure in need of blood purification therapy for reducing pro-inflammatory cytokine levels, including use in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT).



Feb-2020: Baxter International signed a distribution agreement with Spectral Medical Inc., a late stage theranostic company. The distribution agreement includes TORAYMYXIN PMX-20R (PMX), a hemoperfusion filter, and the Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), an on-market companion diagnostic tool that aids in the risk assessment of ICU patients for progression to severe sepsis.



Sep-2017: Baxter International introduced a new indication for the company’s oXiris set. This can now be used to help remove excessive levels of cytokines, endotoxin and other inflammatory mediators from a patient’s blood.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Portable



• Stationary



By Indication



• Renal Diseases



• Sepsis



• Other Equipments



By End User



• Dialysis Centers



• Hospitals and Clinics



• Other End Users



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• Baxter International, Inc.



• Asahi Kasei Corporation



• Nikkiso Co., Ltd.



• Kaneka Corporation



• Cerus Corporation



• Shanwaishan Medical Group



• Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.



• Infomed SA



• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064788/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________