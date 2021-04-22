New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Banana Bread Market By Distribution Channels, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064787/?utm_source=GNW

It is an excellent source of calcium, iron, protein, potassium, vitamins, and fiber. Some other ingredients which are used to make banana bread are baking powder, flour, spices, sugar, oil, dairy products, and more.



The growth of the market would be boosted by the shifting preference of consumers towards eating healthy food. The market would witness various growth avenues as the makers of bread aim to introduce different types of banana bread like gluten-free banana bread with coconut to help health-conscious individuals in getting variations. Moreover, some aspects would fuel the market growth due to the health benefits offered by banana bread and easy accessibility of ingredients. In addition, swift growth in the food chain sector is anticipated to propel the demand for banana bread in developed nations.



There are many types & flavors of banana bread, which are available in the market that help consumers to get various options. The nutrients of banana bread make it a healthy option, along with this; it also helps in boosting a person’s immune system as it offers various health properties. Some of the banana breads include various nuts like walnut & almonds which makes them a rich source of vitamins & minerals.



The Food and Agriculture Organization of United States stated that bananas are cultivated in almost 135 countries & territories around the tropical & subtropical regions. India is the largest producer of bananas, with 29.7 million tons every year, followed by Uganda, with 11.1 million tons every year, & China with 10.7 million tons each year.



Distribution Channels Outlook



Based on Distribution Channels, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Channels. The online market segment is projected to show the fastest growth among the distribution channel during the forecast period. This growth is accredited to an extreme degree of convenience attached to the sales channel. In addition, rising social distancing & COVID-19 pandemic around the world are fueling the demand for these bakery products via e-commerce. The main companies operating in the offline market or hypermarket & supermarket are entering into e-commerce industry as consumers are majorly adopting e-commerce platform owing to its discounts, doorstep delivery, and availability of a broad variety of products.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Unflavored and Flavored. Based on product, the unflavoured segment garnered the largest share of the market in 2019. This segment is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the availability of a wide variety of products at the global level. There are many manufacturers who are providing a variety of new products like low sugar, gluten-free, & vegan banana bread. These variations of products are attracting more customers as they provide multiple options to consumers across the world.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Based on region, North America obtained a significant share in 2019 and is the leading regional market for banana bread. The U.S. is among the largest consumers of each type of bread that opens new growth avenues for banana bread in the regional market. These kinds of products are majorly utilized in making different dishes, like cheese bread and sandwiches. Most of the customers look forward to new variations in banana bread with improved flavor, nutritious value, and taste. North America does not majorly cultivate bananas & because of this fact it is dependent on Asia Pacific for importing bananas.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Mills, Inc., Banana Bread Company, Simple Mills, Inc., Dank Brooklyn LLC, King Arthur Baking Company, Inc., Papa Joe’s Bakehouse, Mama Ka’Z Pty Ltd., Big Banana Bread Co., Orwashers New York Original Artisans Bakery (Oven Artisans, Inc.), and The Elegant Farmer.



