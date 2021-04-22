Headwall Joins as Industry Partner for NSF Internet of Things for Precision Agriculture

Bolton, Massachusetts, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall, the industry leader in turnkey hyperspectral imaging (HSI) solutions, is pleased to announce collaborating as a member of the Industrial Practitioner Advisory Board for NSF-funded Internet of Things for Precision Agriculture (IoT4Ag). The IoT4Ag’s vision is to ensure food, energy, and water security by advancing technology to increase crop production, while concurrently minimizing the use of constrained resources and the impact of agricultural practices on the environment.

The NSF Engineering Research Center for the IoT4Ag has united faculty and students from the University of Pennsylvania, Purdue University, the University of California at Merced, and the University of Florida with government and industry partners. The staff is currently utilizing Headwall’s hyperspectral sensors by integrating them onto unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems to create data-driven models to capture and analyze plant physiology, soil properties, management, and environmental variations.

“This partnership is very important to us because a core strength of Headwall is providing remote-sensing solutions for customers within the agricultural technology community. In an increasingly connected environment, the Internet of Things has critical implications for sensor development and deployment in the field,” said David Bannon, Headwall President & CEO. “We also look forward to applying our spectral imaging solutions to important problem areas to drive improved crop yield and enhanced phenotype resiliency,”

“We are delighted to have Headwall join the IoT4Ag team as an industrial partner,” said Bob Brier, IoT4Ag Administrative Director. “Headwall’s knowledge and deployment of spectral imaging sensors for agricultural applications will provide experienced input for the Industrial Practitioner Advisory Board.”

About the NSF Engineering Research Center (ERC) for IoT4Ag

The NSF ERC program supports convergent research, education, and technology translation at U.S. universities that will lead to strong societal impacts. Each ERC has interacting foundational components that go beyond the research project, including engineering workforce development at all participant stages, a culture of diversity and inclusion where all participants gain mutual benefit, and value creation within an innovation ecosystem that will outlast the lifetime of the ERC. IoT4Ag seeks to ensure food, energy, and water security with new systems to increase crop production while minimizing energy and water use and environmental impacts of agricultural practices. For more information, visit iot4ag.us.

About Headwall

Headwall is a leading designer and manufacturer of complete spectral instrumentation solutions for remote sensing, advanced machine vision, and government/defense markets. With a worldwide base of end-user and OEM customers, Headwall enjoys a market leadership position through the design and manufacture of spectral solutions that are customized for application-specific performance. The Company is headquartered in the United States, and has three European locations in Belgium, Germany, and Italy. European headquarters operations at Headwall BVBA are located near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit headwallphotonics.com.

