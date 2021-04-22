New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market By Product, By End Use, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064783/?utm_source=GNW

The exceptionally regular kind of skin issue in young people is known as acne vulgaris. Anti-acne cosmetics aid in clearing up blackheads, pimples, whiteheads, and different types of lesions.



The negative social disrespect related to acne and the increasing utilization of beauty care products (cosmetics) by men as well as women, particularly from developing countries, are the major variables driving the market development. Acne is the most widely recognized skin issue among youths. As indicated by an article published by the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, over 95% of young men and almost 85% of young ladies are experiencing acne. Out of these, almost 40% suffer moderate?to?severe acne and almost half keep on having acne in their adulthood. Accordingly, the high occurrences of this skin issue are expected to fuel the market development.



Acne patients are at a high possibility of experiencing anxiety, depression, low confidence, low quality of life, and dejection. This can be ascribed to the emotional and mental affiliations that a person has with his/her looks. These mental impacts are additionally increased by the expanding utilization of the internet, social media, and photograph-editing applications.



This increasing occurrence of acne in youth is another significant factor driving the growth of the global anti-acne cosmetics market. There are many players who are adding capacities & focus on the price and quality leadership which will enhance profitability. Simultaneously, companies aim for various technological developments, equipment improvements, and process advancements with an aim to cut down the prices & enhance quality.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Creams & Lotions, Cleanser & Toner, Mask and Other Products. The creams & lotions segment procured the highest revenue share in 2019 due to the massive demand for these items as they give safety from the skin and bacterial infections like eczema and psoriasis.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Women and Men. In 2019, the women end-use segment emerged as the leading segment and procured the maximum revenue share of the global anti-acne cosmetics market. The women’s end-use segment would exhibit a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global market. Additionally, the region would exhibit highest growth during the forecast years. Asia Pacific is among the most popular importer for the U.S.- based items due to a high target population. Countries, like Japan, Australia, and South Korea, are some of the biggest consumers for U.S.- based brands.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (Clinique), Unilever PLC (Murad Skincare), Johnson and Johnson, L’Oreal Group, LVMH SE, Beiersdorf AG, KOSE Corporation, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Mentholatum), The Proactiv Company LLC (Guthy-Renker LLC), and Ancalima Lifesciences Limited.



Strategies deployed in Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market



Dec-2020: L’Oréal signed an agreement to acquire Takami Co., a Japanese company specializing in premium skincare. The acquisition broadened its skincare product portfolio.



Jan-2020: L’Oréal launched an AI-powered at-home system dubbed, Perso. Perso stands at just 6.5 inches high, but provides big solutions. The smart skincare system provides personalized skincare solutions through a four-step process.



Nov-2019: Estée Lauder Companies came into partnership with Nizo, a leading microbiome research company. The partnership aimed to better understand the skin microbiome and its response to the topical application of probiotics.



Mar-2019: Unilever acquired Garancia, a French derma-cosmetic brand. The acquisition helped Unilever to develop globally with the 38 premium facial and body skincare products by Garancia predominantly sold through the pharmacy channel in France, and in selective retail distribution.



Feb-2019: Proactiv unveiled a new acne line, called Unblemisha. The 4-step line of products brightens, tones, and firms the skin and also cures and prevents blemishes.



Jan-2019: Johnson & Johnson acquired Japanese health and beauty rm Ci:z Holdings. Through this acquisition, Johnson & Johnson strengthened its market presence in Japan and boosted its offering in science-based dermocosmetic brands.



Apr-2018: Rohto unveiled Mentho-Cool Face Wash and Oil Control Soap under their acne care brand, ACNES.



Mar-2017: L’Oreal completed the acquisition of three skincare brands from Canadian laboratories Valeant. These three brands are CeraVe, AcneFree and and Ambi. These acquisitions expanded L’Oreal’s skincare portfolio.



Apr-2016: Johnson & Johnson took over NeoStrata. The acquisition aimed to strengthen Johnson & Johnson’s position in the skin care category, particularly the anti-aging segment.



Mar-2016: Guthy-Renker formed a joint venture with Nestlé, a Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation. Under this deal, Nestlé Skin Health acquired a majority stake in the joint venture, aiming on the global consumer acne market. The joint venture united Nestle’s science-based innovation and expertise in skin health with Guthy-Renker’s consumer insights and digital expertise under the Proactiv brand.



