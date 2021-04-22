English French

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – April 22, 2021

Bureau Veritas acquires US-based Bradley Construction Management, accelerating growth in renewable energy market

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC), today announced the acquisition of Bradley Construction Management, a US-based leading provider of construction management services for the renewable energy sector.

Bradley Construction Management provides owner's representation as well as construction and site management assistance services for wind, solar and energy storage projects. The company has successfully supported the development of more than 10,000 MW of renewable projects throughout the United States since its inception. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company today has 50 employees and posted revenues of €11 million in 2020.

“As demand for green energy continues to grow worldwide, Bureau Veritas is committed to being a reference TIC leader at the forefront of the energy transition," said Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas. “The US is the second-largest power market and second-largest wind market in the world. Bradley Construction Management thus enables us to further position the Group as a prominent provider of mission-critical independent services in the renewable energy sector.”

Mark Bradley, President of Bradley Construction Management, stated: “Today marks an exciting new chapter for Bradley Construction Management and reflects the collective efforts of our entire team. Bureau Veritas’ global footprint and market leadership in the TIC industry will help us deliver a broader array of services to our existing renewables clients and accelerate our diversification into new services and segments, including the burgeoning offshore wind market. This is a win-win for Bradley Construction Management, our employees and our clients.”

The acquisition of Bradley Construction Management reinforces both Bureau Veritas’ diversification and growth in the renewable energy sector in the United States. This also further strengthens its position as a market leader in delivering high value-added services to its clients in the broader power & utilities sector around the world.

Bradley Construction Management’s services will complement the BV Green Line, a wide range of existing sustainability services and solutions that enable clients to address growing challenges and impact climate change.

