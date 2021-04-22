Quadient Joins The Valuable 500, a Global Initiative for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities

English French

Paris, April 22, 2021



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it has joined The Valuable 500, a global initiative for the inclusion of people with disabilities in business. This initiative aims at gathering 500 companies to be the tipping-point for change and help unlock the social and economic value of over 1 billion people living with disabilities across the world.

The mission of The Valuable 500 aligns with Quadient’s initiatives to further drive its culture of inclusion, fairness and respect. Improving inclusion is an important part of Quadient’s corporate social responsibility approach.

Quadient has already taken action for disability inclusion, including:

Equal employment opportunities and treatment for employees and candidates.

The implementation of a comprehensive global inclusion policy, the signing of local diversity charters, clear condemnation of discrimination stated in the Quadient Code of Ethics and an ethics line enabling employees to anonymously report any claims or concerns.

Employee-led groups, called “Empowered Communities,” aimed at fostering inclusion and celebrating uniqueness within the company; one of these Empowered Communities is dedicated to raising awareness on the topic of people with disabilities.

Partnering with organizations in Europe that promote social and economic integration of people with physical or mental disabilities.

By joining The Valuable 500, Quadient further commits to ensure that disability inclusion is on its senior leadership agenda, to make a firm commitment to action, and to share this commitment with the company and the world.

“At Quadient, we are committed to promoting disability inclusion and equality of people with disabilities by providing a safe workplace for development and advancement within our organization, and through education and awareness on the importance of an inclusive culture,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “I am proud that we are taking yet another step toward our inclusion and diversity goals and that Quadient is part of The Valuable 500.”

“Accelerating disability inclusion is part of our HR approach and of our company values of Empowerment, Passion, Inspiration and Community. We are excited to join The Valuable 500 and, as a member of this community, be able to advance opportunity, equality and inclusion for all,” said Stéphanie Auchabie, chief people officer at Quadient.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Account Executive +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment