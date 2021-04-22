SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) Update to Stakeholders and Investors on Filings

New York, NY, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems inc (OTC:SMKG):



Noteworthy: Recently significant spotlight has been focused on the company's OriginatorX Ethereum Token Issuing (FT & NFT) abilities, Visa Everywhere Integrations of Cybersource and VISA Direct, Gov't of Mumbai Fintech, Axepay Cross-border Payment Rails with over 42 Countries & China, Acquisition of Chat Bot AI code library, and Xpay World Payment minority ownership in Singapore.

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc updates stakeholders on the Dec. 31st 2020 year end audit. The company is pleased to announce that the Auditor BF Borgers CPA PC has completed the Dec 31st year end Audited Statements for 2020. We are preparing the filings for OTC Markets and the 10k for EDGAR SEC.

As previously stated, the company is taking the next steps as follows; “the path to filing in Canada on SEDAR, the Canadian Securities equivalent of EDGAR in the U.S., part of the U.S. Securities Act. The company is preparing to have these filings completed at the end of April 2021 and throughout May of 2021.” We are pleased to announce that we have the year-end 2020 FS statements for Dec. 31st and preparing the filings, and we are filing with OTC Markets to receive our compliant Pink OTC Guidelines. Additionally to then apply for OTCQB and following guidance to file in Canada on SEDAR.

“We estimate this can be achieved throughout May 2021, but can not anticipate the response cycles but are proceeding with the required request to the AMF "Autorite des marches financiers" in Quebec for the lifting of cease trade order to comply with rule 51-105 respecting issuers in the U.S. Over-the-Counter Markets, an initiative of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and will keep stakeholders and investors posted with these filings. We believe this major undertaking was fundamental as well to signal the importance of our growth and to the future of SMKG in global markets," stated CEO Massimo Barone.

About us

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id, blockchain, e-KYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com .

We seek a safe harbor.

mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.

OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296

news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com