Global Audio DSP Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

DSP chips are available in various sizes, prices, & performance points. These processors range from multi-channel processors in cars & professional studio equipment, to small power chips for smart speaker voice recognition. The processors are utilized to accelerate the execution of audio-related algorithms along with utilizing less power than a traditional CPU.



These DSPs are important as they play a crucial role in advanced audio equipment, from headphones to automotive speakers, DACs, & professional equipment. The high-quality DSP provides processing power for high-quality sound effects that ranges from on-device EQs to voice recognition, surround sound capabilities, & active noise cancellation. The premium DSPs also consume less power, stretching the battery life of the devices for long hour listening.



Advanced desktop computers consist of audio hardware. This audio hardware enables audio to be recorded for storing as digital data & afterwards used for playbacks. This digital information could be edited to transform the audio sounds when played back. There are various digital audio effects which became common due to the flexibility & fidelity of digital editing. The audio DSP solutions for home theater products allow OEMs to provide more features & the most realistic sound in the products that includes high-end systems high-fidelity, and feature rich low-end systems.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Integrated and Discrete. Based on type, the integrated market segment procured the largest share of revenue in the audio DSP market in 2019. The demand from the wireless communication market segment is anticipated to grow, due to the rising usage of broadband, video streaming, & huge demand for cloud services. Moreover, COVID-19 is anticipated to create more requirements for digital transformation & technologies like IoT, 5G, AI, and intelligent edge computing for future optimization.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Phones, IoT, Home Entertainment, Computer, True Wireless Earphones, Smart Homes, Wearables and Others. On the basis of end-use, the phone market segment garnered the maximum revenue in the audio DSP market in 2019. Many high-profile organizations have begun to support the transformative power of a properly-used DSP. From precisely creating 3D audio, optimizing music automatically, to allowing the future of Bluetooth audio codecs, the rising developments that took place in the DSP domain will transform the way people listen in complete ways.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the second-largest share in terms of revenue in the global audio DSP market. The consumer electronics sector is deep-rooted in North America that resulted in the rising adoption of an audio digital signal processor. Moreover, swift growth in sales of advanced home products is complementing the market growth. In addition, the growing disposable income of consumers & increased usage of digital sound processors in consumer electronics, automotive, and commercial industries fuel the audio DSP market share around the globe.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Toshiba Corporation and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Audio DSP Market. Companies such as Analog Devices, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., CEVA, Inc., and NXP Semiconductors N.V., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Xilinx, Inc.), and CEVA, Inc.



Dec-2020: CEVA came into collaboration with Retune DSP, a leading provider of Digital Signal Processing Solutions. In this collaboration, Retune VoiceSpot Wake Word Engine is optimized and accessible for CEVA’s audio/voice DSPs that include the CEVA-X, CEVA-BX, and CEVA-TeakLite line. Both the CEVA and Retune DSP are engaged with a lead customer, implementing their collaborative solution in the coming smart home gadget.



Nov-2020: Renesas came into collaboration with CEVA, the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. In this collaboration, Renesas licensed a new, high-performance CEVA DSP to support its next-generation automotive System-on-Chip (SoC). The leading-edge DSPs along with the software framework and strict security support are set to play a crucial role in implementing these complex systems.



Jul-2020: CEVA joined hands with DSP Concepts, a global developer of audio processing tools. Under this collaboration, DSP Concepts’ Audio Weaver tools and TalkTo voice front-end supports the CEVA-X2 and CEVA-BX family of DSPs. Audio Weaver is utilized by many companies that are using the design tool to make advanced audio and voice applications for their CEVA DSP-based designs.



Jun-2019: Toshiba collaborated with Cadence Design Systems in which Toshiba has implemented Cadence Tensilica Vision P6 DSPs in its next-generation automotive SoC to fulfill the functional safety requirements. Vision P6 DSP offers high compute output with low power consumption, a strong power ecosystem, and a small core area.



Feb-2019: Broadcom together with Samsung introduced the BCM43014 chip for enabling the Samsung Galaxy Buds to provide a premium audio experience. This chip is a highly-integrated low-power SoC that collaborates remarkable innovations in Bluetooth, audio DSP, and sensor hub technology to provide rich audio, along with providing up to six hours of Bluetooth streaming or five hours of voice calls.



Feb-2021: Renesas signed an agreement to acquire Dialog Semiconductor, an American-founded UK-Domiciled manufacturer of semiconductor-based system solutions. Through this acquisition, Dialog’s low-power technologies and connectivity expertise centered around its mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) would add complementary product lines, and it will strengthen the Renesas’ global position over large, high-growth markets in the IoT, industrial and automotive fields.



Jan-2021: Qualcomm signed an agreement to acquire NUVIA, a nuclear specialist providing consultancy. The addition of NUVIA CPUs to Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile graphics processing unit (GPU), AI engine, DSP, and dedicated multimedia accelerators will further strengthen the leadership position of Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms and would position Snapdragon as the preferred platform for the future of connected computing.



Jul-2020: Analog Devices signed an agreement to acquire Maxim Integrated Products, an American, publicly-traded company. The acquisition will strengthen the company as an analog semiconductor leader with enhanced breadth and scale around various attractive end markets.



Mar-2018: Analog Devices acquired Symeo GmbH, a company specialized in developing RADAR software and hardware for industrial and automotive applications. The acquisition helped the former company in delivering compelling and comprehensive RADAR solutions to its customers.



Feb-2021: CEVA introduced Bluebud, a highly-integrated wireless audio platform. Bluebud focuses on standardizing DSP-enabled Bluetooth audio IP for the invasive Bluetooth audio markets that include True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, hearables, gaming headsets, wireless speakers, smartwatches, and other wearable devices.



Jan-2021: CEVA unveiled its second generation of DSP AI hub IP. The SensPro family of blocks supports scalar digital signal processing and machine learning for workloads related to a broad range of sensors that includes radar, LiDAR, camera, Time-of-Flight, microphones, and inertial measurement units (IMUs).



Jan-2020: NXP Semiconductors unveiled the i.MX 8M Plus application processor. This processor expanded the company’s industry-leading EdgeVerse portfolio. The processor combines a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for improved machine learning inference at the industrial and IoT (Internet-of-Things) edge.



Nov-2019: Xilinx expanded its automotive-qualified 16 nanometers (nm) family by adding Xilinx® Automotive (XA) Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC 7EV and 11EG, two new devices to it. The new devices provide over 650,000 programmable logic cells – and nearly 3,000 DSP slices. These devices deliver the highest programmable capacity, I/O capabilities, and performance.



Mar-2019: Qualcomm Technologies introduced the new Qualcomm QCS400 SoC series. This series helps Qualcomm Technologies to bring its unique high-performance, low-power compute offerings together with its unrivaled legacy in audio technology, which helps in delivering highly optimized, AI-enabled solutions that are developed for smarter audio and IoT applications.



Feb-2019: Analog Devices launched SHARC Audio Module (ADZS-SC589-MINI), a software/hardware platform. The module is ideal for multi-channel audio systems, effects processors, MIDI synthesizers, and other DSP-based audio products. This platform facilitates the development, prototyping, and production of different types of digital audio products.



Jan-2019: Texas Instruments released the TMS470 platform of ARM7(TM) family-based general-purpose processors (GPPs). The new processor provides up to 60MHz of performance for general purpose applications such as medical instrumentation, data processing, industrial applications, and consumer electronics.



