Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc explores the conditions to carry out a directed share issue of up to 1,000,000 new shares and certain shareholders explore the conditions to sell a portion of their shareholdings

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 22 APRIL 2021 AT 19:00 EET

Gofore Plc explores the conditions to carry out a directed share issue of up to 1,000,000 new shares and certain shareholders explore the conditions to sell a portion of their shareholdings

Gofore Plc (“Gofore” or the “Company”) explores the conditions to carry out a directed share issue of up to 1,000,000 new shares, corresponding to up to approximately 7.1 per cent of all shares in the Company prior to the Placing, by means of an accelerated bookbuilding (the “Placing”). In connection with the Placing, four largest shareholders of Gofore, who are also the founders of Gofore(the “Founders”), explore the conditions to sell a portion of their shareholdings in Gofore (the “Share Sale”). The Placing and Share Sale would be directed only to eligible Finnish and international institutional and other qualified investors.

The Placing will be carried out based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Company’s Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2021. The subscription and purchase price and the total number of shares to be offered in the Placing and Share Sale will be determined based on offers received in the accelerated bookbuilding. Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch (“Danske Bank”) is acting as the Global Coordinator and Bookrunner for the Placing and Share Sale. The bookbuilding will be launched immediately following the publication of this stock exchange release, and the pricing and allocation are expected to take place before the commencement of trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 23 April 2021. The bookbuilding may be discontinued or extended at any time during the bookbuilding process. The result of the Placing and Share Sale will be published by way of a stock exchange release after the completion of the bookbuilding.

Gofore aims for annual net sales growth exceeding 20 per cent, of which organic growth accounts for approximately half, and an adjusted EBITA margin of 15 per cent. The net proceeds from the contemplated Placing are intended to be used to support organic and acquisitive growth initiatives, and to maintain financial flexibility. The objective of Gofore and the Founders is also to further diversify and strengthen the Company’s shareholder base with Finnish and international institutional investors through the contemplated Placing and Share Sale.

The Placing is expected to allow Gofore, in a timely and cost-efficient manner, to obtain financing on terms that, in the assessment of Gofore’s Board of Directors, will be more beneficial than the terms that would otherwise be available, and therefore weighty financial reasons for the Company exist for deviating from the pre-emptive rights of the shareholders. In the Board of Directors’ assessment, the subscription price per new share is expected to be in accordance with the prevailing market conditions since it will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

In connection with the Placing, the Company will enter into a lock-up undertaking, according to which it will, subject to certain customary exceptions, undertake not to issue or sell shares in the Company during a period of 180 days after the completion of the Placing and Share Sale. Furthermore, the Founders will enter into lock-up undertakings ending 360 days after the completion of the Placing and Share Sale.

Danske Bank acts as the Global Coordinator and Bookrunner for the Placing and Share Sale. Borenius Attorneys Ltd and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson (London) LLP act as legal counsels to the Company and Avance Attorneys Ltd and Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP act as legal counsels to the Global Coordinator and Bookrunner.

Gofore Plc

Board of Directors

For further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with close to 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and assurance – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com .

Forward-looking statements

This stock exchange release includes forward-looking statements which are not historical facts but statements regarding future expectations instead. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding Gofore’s future financial position and results of operations, the company’s strategy, objectives, and projected liquidity requirements and estimates of the size and economic terms of the Placing and Share Sale.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. The company’s actual results of operations, including the company’s financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the company operates, may differ materially from and be more negative than those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this stock exchange release. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to risks associated with implementation of Gofore’s strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s ability to develop new services and enhance existing services, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, including in particular the impact of COVID-19-pandemic and related counter-measures in relevant countries with respect to which there is limited visibility and significant uncertainty, and legislative, regulatory and political factors.

