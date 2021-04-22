Hunters Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Finalist for Emerging Security ISV Disruptor

NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Emerging Security Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Disruptor award. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.



“We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft for our Open XDR solution,” said Uri May, co-founder and CEO of Hunters. “Our mission at Hunters is to radically improve the ability of organizations around the world to detect, investigate and respond to security threats and increase the effectiveness of their security operations. As we grow our customer base with the world’s largest organizations, the recognition from Microsoft serves as humbling validation for us in our efforts to work towards this mission.”

At the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards to be held May 12, 2021, we will celebrate finalists in 18 categories spanning security, compliance, and identity. Hunters has been nominated as a finalist for Emerging Security ISV Disruptor.

“The pandemic has forever changed our perspective on the world, the role of technology, and how we work, learn, and live,” said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Global Security Partnerships. “In recognition of our new reality, the theme for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards this year is ‘Perspective—Through the Looking Glass.’ The awards ceremony this year will honor our security partners who have gone above and beyond during an unprecedented time of change to support, secure, and protect remote workers everywhere.”

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that’s safer for people and organizations alike. This year, the industry veterans in MISA will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

