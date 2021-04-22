BUREAU VERITAS: Christine Anglade Pirzadeh co-opted to Bureau Veritas’ Board of Directors

English French

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – April 22, 2021

Christine Anglade Pirzadeh co-opted to Bureau Veritas’ Board of Directors

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, today announced the co-optation of Christine Anglade Pirzadeh as a Director.

At its meeting on April 22, 2021, the Bureau Veritas SA Board of Directors decided, upon the Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s proposal, to co-opt Christine Anglade Pirzadeh as a director. Ms. Anglade Pirzadeh, Director of Sustainable Development and Communication and Advisor to the Management Board of Wendel, replaces Stéphanie Besnier.

Stéphanie Besnier presented her resignation to the Chairman of the Board, Aldo Cardoso, and to the Board on February 24, after choosing a new direction for her professional career. The Board of Directors expressed its thanks for her active contribution to the Board’s work over the past four years.

Christine Anglade Pirzadeh will join the Board as of April 22, 2021 for the remainder of Stéphanie Besnier's term of office, i.e., until the end of the General Shareholders’ Meeting in 2024 to approve the financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year.

At the next General Shareholders’ Meeting, to be held on June 25, 2021, shareholders will be asked to ratify this co-optation in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-24 of the Commercial Code.

Aldo Cardoso, Chairman of the Bureau Veritas Board of Directors, stated, "I am delighted with the appointment of Christine Anglade Pirzadeh to the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas. Ms. Anglade Pirzadeh will bring to the Board her expertise in corporate social and environmental responsibility (CSR). This is a skill that the Board greatly appreciates, due to Bureau Veritas' strengthened CSR positioning, both for its clients and for its own strategic development.”

Biography of Christine Anglade Pirzadeh

Christine Anglade Pirzadeh has been Director of Sustainable Development and Communication at Wendel since October 2011. She is a member of Wendel's Management Committee and Advisor to the Executive Board. She was previously Director of Communication at the French Financial Market Authority (‘Autorité des Marchés Financiers’), which she joined in 2000. From 1998 to 2000, she was Policy Officer in the Media Department of the French Prime Minister's Office. She started her career on the editorial staff of the ‘Correspondance de la Presse.’ Christine Anglade Pirzadeh holds a master's degree in European and International law (Paris I University) and a postgraduate degree in communications law (Paris II University).

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has 75,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

