ADM Endeavors, Inc. Subsidiary FW Promo Wins 2021 Best of Fort Worth Award in the Screen Printing Category

FORT WORTH, TX, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, FW Promo, has been selected the 2021 winner for Best of Fort Worth’s Award in the Screen Printing category by the Fort Worth Award Program. This award was presented because of the excellent service and products sold.



ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson stated that he is “honored that the Company received the Best of Fort Worth Award for Screen Printing Category. This is the 2ndBest of Fort Worth Award the Company has been recognized with this year. The first award was for the Gifts & Novelties category. The awards are a testament to the great people that work here.”

Each year, the Fort Worth Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Fort Worth area a great place to live, work and play.

The Fort Worth Award Program stated that various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Fort Worth Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Fort Worth Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com , developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

· www.admendeavors.com

· www.fwpromo.com

· www.justrightproducts.com

· www.facebook.com/groups/admqshareholders

· https://fortworth.academicoutfitters.com/

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.840.6271

Paul Knopick | pknopick@eandecommunications.com| 940.262.3584

Attachment