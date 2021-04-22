21Shares Launches Stellar (XLM) & Cardano (ADA) ETPs, A Global First For Both

21Shares Stellar XLM ETP (CH1109575535 | BBG: AXML SW)
21Shares Cardano ADA ETP (CH1102728750 | BBG:AADA SW)
22 April 2021 - Zurich - 21Shares AG, the pioneering issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) is launching the world’s first Stellar XLM ETP (AXLM) and Cardano ADA ETP (AADA) on the regulated market of the Swiss stock exchange (SIX Exchange) on Monday, April 26th 2021, further boosting 21Shares as the leading issuer of crypto ETPs.
During the last rebalancing review, Stellar was admitted by the Index Provider (MVIS - HODL5) to the 21Shares HODL basket ETP as fourth constituent after Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and XRP were removed. This makes now the ideal time to add additional single asset ETPs for Stellar and Cardano to the current range of single crypto ETPs offered by 21Shares.
Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain-based smart contract platform enabling developers to build decentralized applications. Unlike other leading smart contract platforms like Ethereum, Cardano currently uses a Proof of Stake algorithm called Ouroboros to power its transaction settlement and to produce new blocks in its blockchain. Cardano was first shipped in 2017 by Input-Output (IOHK), a for-profit company, founded in 2015 by Ethereum co-founder, Charles Hoskinson who serves as the CEO.
Stellar, is a purpose-built blockchain enabling the transfer of any kind of assets and currencies; for example Bitcoin, dollars and euros, and allowing developers to build low-cost financial services on the platform. Lumen (XLM), Stellar’s native token is a utility token for the platform to pay transaction fees. Stellar was founded in 2014 by Jeb McCaleb, co-founder of Ripple, and since then the network has processed more than 450 million operations made by over 4 million users.
Further insights and analysis of Stellar and Cardano can be found in two new research reports just published by the 21Shares research team.
The launches are responding to the recent surges of interest in these assets. More broadly, 21Shares has seen a 3-fold increase in demand across its suite of crypto ETPs since Q1 2021 based on aggregated new inflows across the range. Demand has been driven by institutional investors choosing 21Shares’s institutional-grade and open-ended ETPs.
“Following active lobbying with the authorities to extend the innovative and forward-thinking asset launches, we are on track to deliver these new innovative and market leading crypto ETPs. As the leading crypto ETP issuer, Swiss and European institutional alike are asking us for simple and effective access to these new blockchain technologies. These new ETPs deliver what they asked for and we expect to add another 2 new crypto ETPs this quarter on top of new listing venues.” says Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares AG.
Both AXLM and AADA ETPs will allow clients to diversify and gain exposure to cross-border transitions between any pair of currencies whilst Cardano will help running smart contracts using proof of stakes on a level previously not possible executing using your bank or broker. The ETP structure is 100% physically collateralised, segregated and replicates 1:1 the tracking of both crypto assets. Coinbase will assume custody for XLM and Kingdom Trust for ADA. Physical replication for AXLM and AADA aims to track the performance of stellar (XLM) and Cardano (ADA) with each unit of the ETP backed by approx. 40 XLM and 16 ADA respectively at launch. Both products have a base fee of 2.5% p.a and will also be available on the Stuttgart and Dusseldorf MTFs.
SWISS SIX : 21Shares Stellar XLM ETP | CH1109575535 | WKN A3GRTM | AXLM SW in USD | Kurzel XLME in Euro
SWISS SIX : 21Shares Cardano ETP | CH11002728750 | WKN A3GRTN | AADA SW in USD | Kurzel DADA in Euro
About 21Shares AG
21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 14 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR), 21Shares Stellar ETP (AXLM SW | XLME GR) and 21Shares Cardano ETP (AADA SW | DADA GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 12 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $1.55 Bn in AuM in total listed products.
Press Contact Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660 press@21Shares.com
Disclaimer
This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. Copies of the current Base Prospectus dated 13 November 2020 are available free of charge from the website of the Issuer. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and the final terms of any product mentioned herein can be obtained from 21Shares AG on the website. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.