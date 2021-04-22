21Shares Launches Stellar (XLM) & Cardano (ADA) ETPs, A Global First For Both

English German

21Shares Stellar XLM ETP (CH1109575535 | BBG: AXML SW)

21Shares Cardano ADA ETP (CH1102728750 | BBG:AADA SW)

22 April 2021 - Zurich - 21Shares AG, the pioneering issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) is launching the world’s first Stellar XLM ETP (AXLM) and Cardano ADA ETP (AADA) on the regulated market of the Swiss stock exchange (SIX Exchange) on Monday, April 26th 2021, further boosting 21Shares as the leading issuer of crypto ETPs.



During the last rebalancing review, Stellar was admitted by the Index Provider (MVIS - HODL5) to the 21Shares HODL basket ETP as fourth constituent after Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and XRP were removed. This makes now the ideal time to add additional single asset ETPs for Stellar and Cardano to the current range of single crypto ETPs offered by 21Shares.



Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain-based smart contract platform enabling developers to build decentralized applications. Unlike other leading smart contract platforms like Ethereum, Cardano currently uses a Proof of Stake algorithm called Ouroboros to power its transaction settlement and to produce new blocks in its blockchain. Cardano was first shipped in 2017 by Input-Output (IOHK), a for-profit company, founded in 2015 by Ethereum co-founder, Charles Hoskinson who serves as the CEO.

Stellar, is a purpose-built blockchain enabling the transfer of any kind of assets and currencies; for example Bitcoin, dollars and euros, and allowing developers to build low-cost financial services on the platform. Lumen (XLM), Stellar’s native token is a utility token for the platform to pay transaction fees. Stellar was founded in 2014 by Jeb McCaleb, co-founder of Ripple, and since then the network has processed more than 450 million operations made by over 4 million users.

Further insights and analysis of Stellar and Cardano can be found in two new research reports just published by the 21Shares research team.



The launches are responding to the recent surges of interest in these assets. More broadly, 21Shares has seen a 3-fold increase in demand across its suite of crypto ETPs since Q1 2021 based on aggregated new inflows across the range. Demand has been driven by institutional investors choosing 21Shares’s institutional-grade and open-ended ETPs.



“Following active lobbying with the authorities to extend the innovative and forward-thinking asset launches, we are on track to deliver these new innovative and market leading crypto ETPs. As the leading crypto ETP issuer, Swiss and European institutional alike are asking us for simple and effective access to these new blockchain technologies. These new ETPs deliver what they asked for and we expect to add another 2 new crypto ETPs this quarter on top of new listing venues.” says Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares AG.



Both AXLM and AADA ETPs will allow clients to diversify and gain exposure to cross-border transitions between any pair of currencies whilst Cardano will help running smart contracts using proof of stakes on a level previously not possible executing using your bank or broker. The ETP structure is 100% physically collateralised, segregated and replicates 1:1 the tracking of both crypto assets. Coinbase will assume custody for XLM and Kingdom Trust for ADA. Physical replication for AXLM and AADA aims to track the performance of stellar (XLM) and Cardano (ADA) with each unit of the ETP backed by approx. 40 XLM and 16 ADA respectively at launch. Both products have a base fee of 2.5% p.a and will also be available on the Stuttgart and Dusseldorf MTFs.

SWISS SIX : 21Shares Stellar XLM ETP | CH1109575535 | WKN A3GRTM | AXLM SW in USD | Kurzel XLME in Euro

SWISS SIX : 21Shares Cardano ETP | CH11002728750 | WKN A3GRTN | AADA SW in USD | Kurzel DADA in Euro

About 21Shares AG

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 14 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR), 21Shares Stellar ETP (AXLM SW | XLME GR) and 21Shares Cardano ETP (AADA SW | DADA GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 12 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $1.55 Bn in AuM in total listed products.

Press Contact Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660 press@21Shares.com



