Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)
22 April 2021
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 22 April 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 682,938 Ordinary shares at a price of 95.2p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 133,510,316 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803