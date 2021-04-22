Rackspace Technology to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings on Monday, May 10, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021. Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (May 10, 2021) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.



Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (international) and requesting the Rackspace Technology First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through the Company’s website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on May 24, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 10155750.

About Rackspace Technology



Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

IR Contact

Joe Crivelli

Rackspace Technology Investor Relations

IR@rackspace.com

PR Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com