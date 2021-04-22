Osisko Completes Acquisition of Spring Valley Royalty Portfolio

English French

MONTREAL, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the announcement on April 12, 2021, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (”Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent have been satisfied in connection with, and it has now completed, the acquisition of four (4) royalties over the Spring Valley Project and one (1) royalty over the adjacent Moonlight Project, both located in Pershing County, Nevada. It has also completed the acquisition of one (1) royalty and a precious metal offtake right over the Almaden Project, located in western Idaho.

