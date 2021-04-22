Industrial Nanotech CEO/CTO Stuart Burchill Announces Launch of Intelligent Coating Product Line

Broomfield, CO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Industrial Nanotech (Pink Sheets: INTK), a company that specializes in nanotechnology innovation and product development, today announced the results of a 15-year focus on developing "Intelligent Coating" technologies.



In May of 2006, the Company’s CEO/CTO, Stuart Burchill, announced the establishment of a new R&D division to focus on developing intelligent coatings that self-report and self-repair.

“Many areas of the technology were already well developed by other laboratories and companies for use in the automotive industry, military, and consumer electronics,” states Mr. Burchill. “Our task was to create adaptations and improvements of these technologies for the severe service industrial manufacturing environments that are our core market. We have accomplished that objective.

“In May 2021, we will launch a new subsidiary of Industrial Nanotech, Inc. to market and sell our intelligent coating product line,” continues Stuart Burchill. “We are confident that the unique patent pending products our R&D team has developed, our new branding and website and marketing materials created by the same team that just launched the new website today for our energy saving and protective industrial coating brand www.syneffex.com , our well established network of current Fortune 100 and 500 customers, and our connection with an independent rep network of over 300 sales professionals will make this product launch a great success.”

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and research leader. The Company develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for nanotechnology by participating with world-leading scientists and laboratories.

See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release

Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

invest@industrial-nanotech.com

1-800-767-3998