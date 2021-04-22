Azimut: Positive Net Inflows in Q1 2021 of € 9.4 Billion

MILANO, Italy, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azimut, the leading independent Italian group operating in the savings management sector, has no intention of stopping its growth. In March 2021, the group posted positive net inflows of € 943 million, reaching € 9.4 billion since the beginning of the year.



In the first quarter of 2021, the Group raised € 2.5 billion net from the Sanctuary Wealth acquisition, equivalent to 2.6 times the net inflows recorded in the same period of 2020.

Total assets at the end of March, including assets under management, amounted to € 72.3 billion for the first time in the Group's history, reaching a record € 50 billion in assets under management.

The number of entries for March benefited from the consolidation of Bridge Bayside in Australia, which becomes part of AZ NGA, for a total of 172 million euros in the administrative component.

Pietro Giuliani, Chairman of the Group, comments: "The inflows registered in March, with which we closed one of the best quarters of recent years in terms of flows, derive from the strong activity of the managed component, where we reached for the first time the 50 billion euros. Activity in Private Markets was also positive, particularly in the United States, where last month we signed an agreement with the family offices of the Bezos and Moross families to develop HighPost, a private equity company focused on the consumer sector. The quality of management decisions also makes a decisive contribution to the results obtained, supported by our global asset management team, which since the beginning of the year has generated a positive net weighted average performance of 3.9% for clients, higher than the Azimut Morningstar index by C. 2%."

About Azimut

Azimut is the main independent European Group operating (since 1989) in the asset management sector. The parent company Azimut Holding S.p.A. has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 7 July 2004 and is a member, among others, of the FTSEMIB index. The shareholder structure includes over 1900 managers, financial consultants and employees united in a shareholders' agreement that controls 21.5% of the company. The Group includes several companies active in the promotion, management and distribution of financial and insurance products, based mainly in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Monaco, Switzerland, Egypt, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, USA, Australia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

SOURCE: Azimut