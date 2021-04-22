EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES THROUGH ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world’s largest essential oils company, doTERRA is in a unique position to source and share pure essential oils, and make a positive impact in communities and native environments all around the world. doTERRA’s Co-Impact Sourcing model focuses on ethical and environmentally beneficial sourcing methods, while ensuring that smallscale farmers have the tools and resources to supply pure essential oils well beyond the foreseeable future.

Some of doTERRA’s recent environmental sustainability initiatives include:

Planting over 130,000 trees in Hawaii’s largest native reforestation effort over the past two years. doTERRA plans to plant another 100,000 trees in 2021.

Removing 32,500 invasive Douglas Fir trees from the Queenstown Region of New Zealand. After the essential oil is removed from the tree, the trees are turned into mulch and used to plant native trees in their place.

In Kenya, we have planted over 10 million plants, with plans to increase this to over 30 million in the next five years. This includes 7.1 million trees and nearly 3 million geranium and oregano plants.

While doTERRA pursues what’s pure through sustainably and responsibly sourced essential oils, doTERRA Healing Hands focuses on empowering individuals, families, and communities through a wide-range of community development projects. These projects fall into one of seven areas of global impact including anti-trafficking, clean water and sanitation, disaster relief, empowering women, global health, self-reliance and supporting children. Each of these areas connects the stewardship of people and the earth through wise conservation and restoration efforts.

“The name doTERRA means gift of the earth, and I am grateful that there is a clear understanding of ethical stewardship throughout the organization as we pursue pure products and the pure love of humanity,” said Emily Wright, Founding Executive, Global Leadership Development. “From the largest native reforestation project in Hawaii to ensuring our sourcing partners have access to clean water in Nepal, doTERRA is committed to being part of the solution no matter the cause, and we’re inviting others to join in the effort.”

doTERRA is encouraging people to Engage in Good by finding ways to make positive, sustainable change close to home. Ideas for Earth Day include:

Learn about the problems surrounding environmental issues in order to help find solutions.

Be mindful of the use of resources and working to prevent waste.

Building awareness by sharing stats, graphics, and other information on social media to help spread the word about environmental issues and enable others to get involved.

Participate in local service projects that provide positive environmental impact.

Learn more about how doTERRA is being an environmental steward through our sourcing and philanthropic efforts.

