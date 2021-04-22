Mabey Bridge to provide new permanent structure to link Outer Hebrides islands

LYDNEY, Gloucestershire, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mabey Bridge, a leading international modular bridging specialist, noted today it has been selected to design and install a 99 metre span bridge to link the islands of Great Bernera and Lewis in the Western Isles. Mabey Bridge’s structure will replace a bridge found deteriorated at inspection in August 2020 and immediately closed to traffic over 7.5 tonnes.



The original Bernera Bridge was built in 1953 and is believed to be the first pre-stressed concrete road bridge in the United Kingdom. The vital transport corridor connecting the two islands crosses Loch Roag, a fast-flowing inlet of the Atlantic.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar ordered Mabey Bridge’s single-span Delta™ bridge to be installed on a permanent basis. It will provide safe access to vehicles up to 44 tonnes across a width of 4.2 metres, including a 1.05 metre pedestrian walkway. Unique among modular steel bridges, the Delta™ is available in clear spans up to 100 metres, which alleviates the need for intermediate piers. The advantage of fewer piers is quicker, easier installation than other construction methods, which is a significant advantage, particularly in time-critical projects such as this. Additionally, with less construction in the water, there is less potential for disturbances or damage to aquatic habitats and local ecology.

Michael Treacy, CEO Mabey Bridge, said,



“We’re delighted to be supplying the first Delta™ bridge to Scotland, and proud to have been selected to take part in this important project to restore a vital crossing to the benefit of the residents of Great Bernera. The Delta™ is unique in that it offers the longest modular steel span available in the market, making it an ideal high-quality solution for a wide range of applications where speed of installation is crucial.”

The Delta™ bridge in Scotland is expected to be completed in summer 2021, in addition to several other Delta™ projects serving long-span applications around the world.

About Mabey Bridge

Mabey Bridge is a leading international provider of high-quality modular bridging solutions. We specialise in rapid-build, pre-engineered modular steel bridges to enable accelerated bridge construction and improve connectivity in urban and rural areas. We also deliver bridging solutions for the construction, oil and gas, and mining sectors, as well as for specialist military applications, humanitarian emergencies and disaster relief.

Mabey Bridge, an Acrow Group company, is based in Gloucestershire, UK and has supplied modular bridging solutions to over 150 countries worldwide. For more information on how we can help with your project, please visit our website www.mabeybridge.com.

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

001 (203) 246-6165

tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8202ade2-ba26-48d6-a8f0-6e1ea0d987ee