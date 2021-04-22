Solution Tree Appoints New Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Bloomington, Ind., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional development provider, announced today the promotion of Dr. Cameron Rains to vice president of strategic initiatives.

Dr. Rains’s executive responsibilities include working with state education agencies to build stronger partnerships, driving innovation to ensure more students learn at high levels, as well as building mechanisms and providing tools to support classroom teachers in the crucial work they do on a daily basis.

“We are thrilled to have Cameron step into this newly created role at Solution Tree,” said Solution Tree CEO Jeffrey C. Jones. “Because of his experience as a teacher, school leader, and district leader, Cameron is uniquely positioned to best understand the evolving needs of teachers and the role professional development plays in ensuring the best possible outcomes for students. We look forward to seeing the lasting impact Cameron makes within the educational community through his new role at Solution Tree.”

Prior to this position, Dr. Rains served as director of school improvement for Solution Tree. While in the role, he delivered professional development on a wide range of topics across the United States, as well as served as lead on the High Reliability Teacher™ model.

“I am thrilled and honored to be selected as the vice president of strategic initiatives for Solution Tree,” said Dr. Rains. “As a long time teacher, instructional coach, and administrator, I have always been fond of Solution Tree’s impact in the education community. To have the opportunity to continue to serve this remarkable organization and support its mission of transforming education worldwide to ensure learning for all is a dream come true.”

Previously, Dr. Rains worked as a teacher, instructional coach, and administrator in multiple capacities. Most recently, he served as the assistant superintendent for Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation in Indiana, where the schools and district were recognized as certified High Reliability Schools in 2018. Additionally, he has co-authored many articles and books, including Leading a High Reliability School™, Stronger Together: Answering the Questions of Collaborative Leadership, Improving Teacher Development and Evaluation, and Professional Learning Communities at Work® and High Reliability Schools™.





About Solution Tree:



Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 48,962 educators attending professional learning events and more than 5,500 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 500 titles, hundreds of videos, and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning. No other professional learning company provides Solution Tree’s unique blend of research-based, results-driven services that improve learning outcomes for students. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.