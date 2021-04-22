Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000 Series Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2021

Ramsey, NJ, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has secured a third prestigious accolade in seven months for its AccurioPress C14000/C12000 digital production presses. This most recent award – the iF DESIGN AWARD 2021 – comes from the Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design forum.

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. This year’s award competition was particularly intense, with 9,509 entries submitted from 52 countries in the hope of receiving the coveted seal of quality.

In March, Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000 Series was named winner of the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021” from a record number of entries. And last October, an international jury remarked on the “outstanding” design of the presses when awarding Konica Minolta the “Good Design Award 2020” from the Japan Institute of Design Promotion.

“When we expanded our range of offerings to include the high-end production print area, we worked hard to provide this segment with a really high-quality, high-speed press that offers better total productivity,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “Receiving the iF DESIGN AWARD, one of the most important design prizes in the world, proves yet again that we are a leader in the print production market.”

The award-winning, highly automated presses, which incorporate advanced software, reinforce Konica Minolta’s mission to support the transformation of its customers by sector and industry, predicting potential challenges and creating solutions together.

The AccurioPress Series boasts unparalleled efficiency in high-volume production, printing up to 140 pages per minute (PPM) in A4 at 2400 dpi. Konica Minolta provided the industry’s first automatic pre-print adjustment and print quality inspection functions; and media sensor that lets users know the optimal print settings. These innovations enable printing companies to not only minimize wasted time but also hire operators from diverse backgrounds without special skills.

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000: In the USA / In Canada

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and the World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. Press Contact

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

# # # # #

Attachment