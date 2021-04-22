Kellogg Company and 7-Eleven Team Up To Break Guinness World Record and Donate World’s Largest Box of Toaster Pastries Made with Pop-Tarts®

Dallas, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kellogg Company and 7-Eleven, Inc. unveiled the World’s Largest Box of Toaster Pastries filled with Pop-Tarts in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Dallas, setting a new Guinness World Record. The box, filled with 1,331 lbs. of individual packages of toaster pastries, will be donated directly to the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) Feeding Network—NTFB is a Feeding America member food bank.

Kellogg also supported a 7-Eleven Feeding America campaign by donating 10-cents for every participating cereal or snack purchased at 7-Eleven® stores between April 14-20. As a result of the promotion, Kellogg also presented a $10,000 check to help provide critical nourishment to the North Texas communities that were impacted by February’s severe winter storm and those continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, the equivalent of more than 34,000 meals were donated to North Texas Food Bank.

“We know that families in Texas and across the country have endured tremendous challenges throughout the last year,” said Stephanie Slingerland, Senior Director of Philanthropy and Global Impact, Kellogg Company. “We thank 7-Eleven for their partnership and continued commitment to fighting hunger.”

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made life that much more difficult for our neighbors facing food insecurity,” said Anna Kurian, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for NTFB. “With 800,000 individuals throughout the North Texas Food Bank service area still expected to face food insecurity in 2021, NTFB and our Feeding Network of Partner Agencies will need to continue to sustain elevated levels of outreach and food distribution to meet the needs of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

7-Eleven has had a longstanding history of supporting both Feeding America and the North Texas Food Bank. In February, the convenience retailer announced a campaign to help provide meals to families facing hunger through its relationship with Feeding America. As part of the program, customers can round up their purchases in-store and through the 7NOW® delivery app to the nearest dollar to donate the difference in change to Feeding America. For every large Big Gulp® fountain drink, Slurpee® drink or cup of coffee purchased at participating stores each Friday through April 27, 7-Eleven will also help provide a meal to the Feeding America network of food banks.

-More-

“For over 20 years, 7-Eleven has worked with Feeding America to fight hunger and put meals in the hands of Americans in need. As an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen hunger surge in the communities we care about, and we're committed to rolling up our sleeves to help,” says Keith Jones, 7-Eleven Vice President of Government Affairs, ESG and Operations Communications. “This spring, we focused on giving back to the communities in which we do business through a multi-faceted campaign. We are proud to team up with Kellogg to help our fellow Texans – and help break a world record while we’re at it.”

*7-Eleven, Inc. will help provide 1 meal to Feeding America® for every large coffee, Slurpee® and Big Gulp® drinks purchased at participating 7-Eleven locations each Friday from 2/26/21 through 4/24/21 (max. 275,000 meals per Friday and 2.5 million meals during promotion) to benefit member food banks. 1 bev purchased helps provide 1 meal; $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of member food banks. See 7-Eleven.com for more information.

###

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg’s® Better Days purpose platform, we’re helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 72,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7‑Eleven.com via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7‑Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

Attachments