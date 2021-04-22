Associa Helps Clients Achieve Sustainable Living Solutions Through Associa Green Initiative

Dallas, TX, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is committed to helping clients achieve sustainable living solutions and increasing environmental well-being through the Associa Green initiative.

Associa has a long history as a trailblazer in the community management industry and an extensive reputation for offering value-add lifestyle programs that cultivate stronger, safer, and more prosperous communities. Associa Green was launched in 2012 as an opportunity to promote sustainable lifestyles that benefit residents, communities, and the earth.

As part of Associa’s dedication to corporate responsibility, the Associa Green initiative facilitates products, services, and programs that support “green” living. The Associa Green initiative works with community managers across North America to organize environmentally-focused events to educate residents on topics including energy efficiency, efficient water use, recycling, waste reduction, and more.

Additionally, Associa Advantage, an Associa company, partners with a multitude of environmentally responsible vendors that provide outstanding products and services to help Associa-managed communities reap the benefits of going green. A few of these trusted partners include BrightView, Bulbs.com, DoodyCalls, GAF, Orkin, and Solutex.

Another facet of the Associa Green initiative is the Associa Green Award. Bestowed to one Associa-managed association each year, the Associa Green Award recognizes a community that goes above and beyond to encourage green living through community events and projects. Applicant communities are judged on energy efficiency, green building, efficient water use, trees and green space, recycling and waste reduction, and education and innovation. Winners are given a grand prize of $2,500 to put toward a future green project. Their efforts are also highlighted across Associa’s social networks to inspire other communities to make a positive ecological impact.

“Today, we celebrate Earth Day and our commitment to highlighting environmental issues and solutions. Associa Green’s initiative is an extension of that commitment as we help our clients build stronger, more conscious communities,” stated Ashley Cantwell, Associa vice president of external affairs. “By actively engaging our board members and residents and providing tools they need to make conscientious choices, we are demonstrating our unwavering support for the environmental protection and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve every day. Associa is proud of our corporate responsibility efforts that positively impact our communities and the world around them.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

