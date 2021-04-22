Large Scale Improvements to Greet Mammoth Mountain/ Mammoth Lakes Visitors in Summer ‘21

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heading into the highly anticipated summer ‘21 travel season, Mammoth Lakes, home to Mammoth Mountain, continues to attract major investment.

California’s favorite mountain playground will see a number of visible improvements, highlighted by the groundbreaking for the new 20,000 sq ft Community Recreation Center (CRC), which will feature an Olympic-size ice rink and expansive naturally-themed play areas.

At Mammoth Mountain, a number of changes to summer operations and the mountain biking experience are aimed at introducing the sport to a burgeoning new cycling audience. New paddle board rentals at Tamarack Lodge and new food and beverage options at Main Lodge round out the improvements. More information on the specifics below.

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN IMPROVEMENTS

Intro to Trail Riding: Guests learn how to properly operate a full suspension trail bike and are introduced to the basics of mountain biking in the Mammoth Bike Park. Braking, cornering and how to navigate features is covered, depending on the guest. $ 85 ($75 for child 5-12) includes an all-day lift ticket. $129 includes rental.

Canyon Lodge Summer Offerings: Canyon Express (Chair 16) will run Friday–Sunday in the Mammoth Bike Park starting on July 2. Guests will also be able to purchase bike park tickets from the window at Canyon.

The Rider Room in The Village: Located in The Village adjacent to the Mountain Center, this all-new mountain bike repair and retail location will feature Fasthouse products, a full repair shop and more for all your mountain bike needs.

STACYC Kids Pump Track at Adventure Center: Pint-size rippers will get after it at this new kids-only pump track at the Adventure Center. STACYC e-bike rentals are available for kids this season, the perfect bike to test your skills on the pump track.

Container Village at Main Lodge: A series of retrofitted shipping containers arranged slopeside at Main Lodge will house new outdoor rental and retail shops, along with food and beverage options that eliminate the need to spend time inside.

Ski Shop: The Mountain Center in The Village will house a new hard goods retail shop. Located upstairs, you'll find everything you need for a winter's day on the hill.

Paddleboard Rentals at Tamarack Lodge: New this year, bike and paddleboard rentals will be available at the Yurt at Tamarack Lodge. A short 3-mile drive from the center of town, Twin Lakes is one of the most scenic areas in the Eastern Sierra. A paddleboard is the perfect way to explore the area's crystal clear waters and take in the beauty of Twin Falls.

Lunches at Lakefront: Also new this year, the Lakefront Restaurant at Mammoth's Tamarack Lodge on the shores of Twin Lakes will offer to-go lunch options. Combine with a paddleboard rental for a quintessential Eastern Sierra outing.

NEW AROUND TOWN

Bevi Bene Wine Bar: Enjoy a glass of wine in Mammoth Lakes’ newest wine bar. Glasses are $7 to $16 and intend to showcase the interesting and affordable wines of Italy. Bevi Bene is open with limited capacity and offers sandwiches and snacks. Additionally they offer bottles in their retail store and online for pickup.

Community Host Program: The Town of Mammoth Lakes "Community Host" program will assist in visitors spaces such as the town trolleys, the North Village, and shopping areas while providing guests up-to-date information about town activities. The initiative is intended to "help residents and visitors have fun safely" and enjoy all the area has to offer. Hosts will be visibly identifiable by their green vests.

The Town of Mammoth Lakes “Community Host” program will assist in visitors spaces such as the town trolleys, the North Village, and shopping areas while providing guests up-to-date information about town activities. The initiative is intended to “help residents and visitors have fun safely” and enjoy all the area has to offer. Hosts will be visibly identifiable by their green vests. Groundbreaking for the CRC: The Town of Mammoth Lakes will be constructing a new Community Recreation Center (CRC) at Mammoth Creek Park. The Community Recreation Center (CRC) will be a Sprung Performance Arena enclosing an Olympic-size ice rink that will operate in the winter. In the summer, proposed durable sport tiles will cover the rink area creating a 20,000 sq. foot Mammoth RecZone. The CRC is the major recreation amenity at Mammoth Creek Park that includes three complementary components: the natural play area; National Demonstration Site; 7,700 sq. ft. inclusive playground and the new minor-mobility hub with parking for up to 118 vehicles. The project is expected to break ground in the spring/summer of 2021 with a ribbon cutting and opening in spring/summer 2022.

Yosemite Reservations Required: From May 21 through September 30 (or until local public health conditions improve), if you're driving a car into Yosemite, you will need a reservation. More information about the requirements is available on the Park's website.

Check visitmammoth.com and mammothmountain.com for more information and to get started booking a Mammoth Lakes vacation.