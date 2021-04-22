Saia LTL Freight Deploys Company’s First All-Electric Tractors in its North American Fleet

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has taken delivery of two Volvo VNR Electric trucks that will join the carrier’s fleet of nearly 5,000 vehicles this week. The zero-emission, battery-electric tractors from Volvo Trucks North America, a first for Saia, will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles, California terminal, running pickup and delivery routes in the local area.



Deployed as part of the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project, the Volvo VNR Electric models will operate in a pilot project at Saia through the end of 2021 to demonstrate the ability of battery-electric trucks to successfully transport goods as part of the company’s city operations.

“At Saia, we strive to operate in a manner that reflects our core values, especially ‘Do the Right Thing’ and ‘Community,’ and that is also responsible and sustainable, which is why we are so excited about this partnership,” said President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “These new electric units are not only an investment in our fleet and the company, they are an investment in the future. We have long been committed to reducing the effect our operations have on the environment through sustainable business practices. These units are one more definitive step in our pursuit of this goal.”

Over the years, Saia has supported a myriad of environmentally friendly initiatives and collaborations, including a long-standing partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay Program. The carrier has modernized its fleet with an eye toward improving fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions while also deploying new technologies to become even more efficient at routing drivers, loading trucks and handling freight. Aside from this new pilot project, other alternative fuel initiatives on tap this year include implementing the use of compressed natural gas.

“Volvo Trucks is thrilled to partner with Saia as it begins its electromobility journey. We are confident that the Volvo VNR Electric trucks that Saia has deployed for freight transportation in the greater Los Angeles area will deliver the performance and reliability Saia requires to scale their battery-electric fleet in the future,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “By deploying a robust service model in partnership with TEC Equipment, Volvo Trucks’ largest West Coast dealership, we will ensure Saia maximizes both uptime and its investment in its zero-tailpipe-emission VNR Electric fleet.”

“We are dedicated to conducting our operations in a responsible manner,” stated Holzgrefe. “We are constantly exploring ways we can lessen our effect on the environment and act as good stewards, especially as we celebrate Earth Day today. We understand environmental sustainability drives the future of our planet and our business.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 170 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com .

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Public Relations

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79d2a7c0-43f2-4191-b240-c480d3f8ed3a



