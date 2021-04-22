Stephen Tebo to open personal vehicle collection for public visits for the first time to benefit King Soopers shooting victims’ families

BOULDER, Colo., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, Boulder business icon Stephen Tebo is opening his personal vehicle collection to the general public to raise funds for the families of those lost in the March 22 Boulder King Soopers shooting. The collection will be open for public display May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While Tebo has allowed local nonprofit groups to hold events in the building housing his collection, this is the first time it has been opened to the general public. A limited number of tickets are now available via Eventbrite for a minimum donation of $25. Proceeds from the event will be divided between the Boulder County Crisis Fund and the Colorado Healing Fund and will be directed to assist the families of the 10 victims lost in the Table Mesa King Soopers shooting.

“Our hearts go out to our entire community, but especially to the families of the victims,” said Stephen Tebo, founder and owner of Tebo Properties and the owner of the vehicle collection. “We’re honored to open this collection to the public for the first time in order to assist these families.”

While the collection at Tebo’s Garage is well known in Boulder County, only those invited to special nonprofit fundraising events have had the opportunity to view the entire display. Visitors on May 1 will be able to see and photograph a number of rare and one-of-a-kind vehicles, including:

A Tucker 48, commonly referred to as the Tucker Torpedo, made famous in the Francis Ford Coppola motion picture “Tucker: The Man and His Dream.” Only 51 Tuckers were ever made and just 47 remain.

A Batmobile featured in the television series “Batman,” which aired on ABC from 1966 to 1968.

The 1929 Cadillac limousine that was the personal car for former President Herbert Hoover.

The original taxi featured in the NBC series “Seinfeld.”

These vehicles and many more will be on display.

While $25 is the minimum donation, additional donations to support the families of the victims are encouraged. In addition to Stephen Tebo and Tebo Properties, sponsors and supporters for this event include Stem Ciders and Boulder Beer, who will provide complimentary beverages at the event, BizWest and MAPRagency.

The Boulder County location of the collection is confidential and will be sent to attendees upon the purchase of a ticket. The venue is large and can accommodate social distancing, and masks will be required to attend. Tickets are limited and sales will cease when capacity is reached. To purchase tickets or make a donation, please visit Eventbrite.

