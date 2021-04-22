Blood-Brain Barrier Market Size to Reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 | Rising Adoption of Advanced Techniques for Treating Acute Neurological Disorders are Factors Fueling Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood-brain barrier market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing awareness regarding neurological disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure, advancements in medical technology, and increasing investment in blood-brain barrier technology development are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Blood-brain barrier plays an essential role in protecting the brain from harmful compounds and blood-borne disorders. It blocks the flow of compounds from circulatory systems to the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain by exchanging particular components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier. This makes treatment for brain disorders complex due to the specialized uptake of drugs by the blood-brain barrier.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/633

Recent advancements in drug delivery techniques enable drugs to be transferred directly to cerebrospinal fluids. There are several approaches to create a passage for delivering drugs to the brain such as passive diffusion and bispecific antibody RMT approach, Trojan horse approach, and increasing permeability. In Trojan horse approach, the drug is merged to a molecule that is able to cross the blood-brain barrier through a transporter protein.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

Key players operating in the market are Allon Therapeutics, Inc., Angiochem Inc., Armagen Technologies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BiOasis Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, CarThera, Cephalon Inc., Nanomerics, and F. Hoffman La-Roche AG.

In Feb 2021, Denali Therapeutics completed a phase 1 trial of a broad portfolio of product candidates that are engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases.

Increasing permeability segment is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR as compared to other technology segments throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising focus on research activities for treatment of many neurological and central nervous system disorders.

North America accounted for a 32.3% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Major prevalence of Hunter’s Syndrome and Alzheimer's Disease, and growing adoption of advanced techniques for treating acute neurological disorders are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/633

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market based on application, technology, end-use, and by region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Alzheimer’s Disease

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Hunter’s Syndrome

Brain Cancer

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach Trojan Horse Approach Increasing Permeability Passive Diffusion Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Surgical centers Research Institutes Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-brain-barrier-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form (Semi-Solid, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products, and Liquid Formulations), By Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Nasal, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Burn Center), and By Regions

Medical Smart Textiles Market By Technology (Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology), By Application (Surgery, Bio-Monitoring, Therapy, and Wellness), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Academic and Research Center), and By Region

Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs