Blast Auxiliary Portable AC – Mini Air Cooler and Humidifier launched

New York, NY, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Blast Auxiliary Portable AC?

It seems like our summers are getting hotter and drier, so your best bet is to stock up on fans and coolers. Especially people who live under one roof, in the summer incredibly brood in this heat. But jobs under the roof are also unbearable. Usually only large companies or stores have air conditioners, but they are usually noisy and very expensive. Not every normal person can afford a large air conditioner, the cost of electricity would skyrocket. Fans, which rather everyone can afford, hardly bring cooling, because they only distribute the warm air in the room.

The most diverse and crazy things people come up with to experience easy and cheap cooling in the summer, especially at night. Some sleep all night with the refrigerator door open, which is bad for the refrigerator and the products in it, as well as resulting in a high electricity bill; others lie on their balcony to better catch the cool night breeze.

Now, however, there is a solution to this problem: the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is a small and handy air cooler that you can run day and night without worrying about the cost. Neither the purchase of this device is associated with high costs, nor the subsequent incoming electricity bill. A small air conditioner for the average consumer. (Any/all of the links on this post are affiliate links of which the author receives a small commission from sales of this product/service, but the price is the same to you.) Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

What are the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC quality features?

This small innovative air conditioner from Blast Auxiliary Portable AC weighs only about one kilogram unfilled and can be taken anywhere by its integrated handle. Its capacity is about 300ml and cools the air through the water filled in. It works either as an air cooler or as a fan. Its light can be used as a night light and the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC works very quietly, so it can be used very well at night.

All this is nothing ordinary, neither for a pure fan, nor for a pure air conditioner. This innovation includes various functions and offers everyone - not only because of its low price compared to other large air conditioners - an ideal way to face the summer calmly.

Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Rating and Recommendation

In the summer, everyone groans and moans under the extreme heat, which has become increasingly common in recent years. Experts believe climate change is causing these increasingly hot summers. Despite enormous heat, many enjoy the summer, let it go with ice cream and swimming.

However, if you live under a sloping roof, you have nothing to laugh about, neither by day nor by night: The heat accumulates under the roof, usually the blazing sun beats down on it all day and releases the stuffy heat into the living space below. During the day, even breathing is usually difficult in such rooms, and at night sleeping is unbearable to impossible.

In such moments, cooling down is a real blessing, a salvation. But fans just swirl the already hot air and air conditioners usually cost a lot of money or are not worth the money.

Now, however, an innovative, small and cost-effective air conditioner has been launched by Blast Auxiliary Portable AC that even households on a budget can afford and is handy and easy to use. It works only with water, the coolness of which the fan releases into the room. Especially for the night, this small device is ideally suited and serves a quick lasting refreshment for in between. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

General information about air cooler

Air coolers are now many, and most of them serve only the purpose of cooling living space. Most are simply plugged in like a small fan heater and they emit cool air. These devices, however, usually swirl dust and other dirt in the air or in the device itself. They do not serve health and worsen breathing and air in the room.

New types of fans, however, work with water that is poured into the device and the fan releases the coolness of the water into the room. Its purpose is not only to cool the air, but to make it breathable. Especially people with respiratory diseases benefit from this type of fan. Depending on the model, it has different functions. Some serve as a pure fan, others still offer the function of a night light or a fan.

General Blast Auxiliary Portable AC reviews

Most often, fans or large expensive air conditioners do not offer any additional features. They are either only fan or only air conditioner. The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Air Cooler, however, can be anything: it cools the room and provides refreshment, it humidifies the air and supports your respiratory system, it can also just serve as a fan. All these functions in a small device that works through water and weighs less than a kilogram. This innovation finally gives especially people with little money the opportunity to adequately cool their homes in the summer and spend pleasant nights. Under sloping ceilings it is particularly exhausting to get through the day and night without appropriate assistance. The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is handy and portable, so you can take it with you to work or in the car. You can refresh anywhere you just want, the room or yourself.

One Blast Auxiliary Portable AC user tells of how she could hardly think straight at work because of the heat. It was a small company, the little money generated was not invested in air conditioners, so all employees sweated heavily at work. However, since she herself had heart problems and had problems with breathing, the heat was constantly unbearable for her, her breathing was difficult, her heart was racing. Finally, she decided to do something herself and get the little Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Fan. She now always puts this on her desk and can breathe and work better. She said her boss had already approached her about the small device and accused her of now driving up electricity costs. She explained to him that this was not possible with the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC, it needed little power. Her boss wanted to wait for the next electricity bill before finally allowing her to use the device. When the electricity bill arrived, he was surprised to find that hardly any electricity was needed. Eventually he bought himself a Blast Auxiliary Portable AC and so did many other employees. Everyone was highly satisfied and grateful for this great refreshment and for the cool indoor air, he said.

One Blast Auxiliary Portable AC user tells of how he has only been able to endure the summers of recent years under his sloping roof with a great deal of ingenuity. He has really tried everything there is to try for cooling and refreshment. Nothing had really helped him. He could never afford air conditioning, only bought fans, but they did not improve the heat. He finally found Blast Auxiliary Portable AC and the following summer he tried it out. He was completely thrilled with how perfectly it worked and how excellently it refreshed him. He had never had such cool room air under his slant before. Finally, he could sleep at night without almost going crazy from the heat. He said the heat had been straining him for a long time. His heart often raced and his breathing was heavy. The thick hot air under the roof was almost unbearable. This is now in the past, he said, and he no longer needs to be afraid of the summer.

Another user said he usually doesn't have a problem with the heat, but on some days he does find it unbearable, even when his blinds are pulled all the way down and it's pitch black in his home. The heat of the sun just slams on his roof and windows. With the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC, however, this is no longer a problem and he can now tolerate the heat better again thanks to the cool room air.

One user reports that she gave the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC to her elderly father because he lives in a very small apartment where heat always builds up a lot. She didn't want him to have problems with breathing and his heart sitting like that in the heat all day. Also, when she comes to visit him, she almost gets a stroke because of the enormous thickness of the air with him. Her father said he didn't mind, but she couldn't believe that when it made it difficult for her to breathe. So she had decided to buy him a Blast Auxiliary Portable AC air cooler and since then the air at her father's house has been much cleaner and fresher and her father looks much happier too. Now, she said, she can rest assured that her father will not keel over and die from the heat, that his breathing and heart will not suffer. From now on, he said, thanks to Blast Auxiliary Portable AC air cooler, the air in the room is cool. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Why do I need this air cooler?

The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Air Cooler, unlike other air conditioners, is not only more affordable, but also beneficial to health. This aspect is unfortunately missing in many air conditioners, including fan heaters in winter. The air is hot and stuffy and so dust particles and other harmful substances can accumulate. If they are not removed or cleaned, respiratory problems may occur or allergies.

This air cooler from Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is no ordinary air cooler, it helps your respiratory system to perform better. No harmful substances are released into the living space while the fan is working. So, Blast Auxiliary Portable is both a humidifer and air cooler.

Especially people with respiratory diseases benefit from the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Air Cooler, because it not only brings refreshment and provides cool indoor air, but you can do yourself some good.

Known FAQ about this product

Q: How loud is the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC?

A: Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Air Cooler is not a bit noisy, it works rather quietly, so it is very suitable for night times. Especially also because of its atmospheric light; this serves especially children very well as a sleep aid.

Q: How often should I clean and maintain my Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Air Cooler?

A: You should clean the device after 30 days at the latest. If you use the water curtain, cleaning should be done every 30 days in any case to continue to produce cool indoor air.

--- Visit the official website here! ---

Q: Does the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Air Cooler t consume much electricity?

A: No, the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC, while highly efficient, uses "evaporative" technology to remove heat while producing cool indoor air.

Q: Where is the best place to put the device?

A: It is recommended to place the unit near a window and on a flat surface to achieve the best result for cool indoor air.

Where can I buy Blast Auxiliary Portable AC?

You can order the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC air cooler only and exclusively from the official website of the supplier. Here you get various discounts, for example, on the purchase of several devices at once. If you buy three devices at once, you get a discount of up to 50 percent. You can pay either via PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay and others. The ordering process is encrypted and can be carried out securely. You are offered a 30-day money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the device. You will be refunded the full purchase price. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Blast Auxiliary Portable AC technical facts

The following information worth knowing about this Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Air Cooler is for those who are interested before making a possible purchase:

Small and handy, weighs just under one kilogram unfilled.

The water capacity is about 300ml.

Different modes offer you different possibilities of use: Air freshener, fan, humidifier.

Different fan speeds.

Adjustable louvers to bring the cool air in a specific direction.

Integrated light that can serve as a night light especially for children.

Operates very quietly and serves as a nice refresher during sleep for cool indoor air, especially at night.

Powerful and rechargeable 2000 mAh battery.

Charging port type C.

Who is the provider of the product?

Quality Performance Limited, 377 Valley Rd #1123, Clifton, NJ 07013

Homepage: https://www.getblastauxiliary.com

Email: support@getblastauxiliary.com

About ProductWorld

We at ProductWorld are a team of five people who want to support our readers with some in-depth product reviews from various categories. One of these categories are supplements for different purposes. We try to find the useful supplements among all those which hit the market and show you all the details you should know before buying them.

These products should be always helpful and with our experience in product reviews we should be able to point out those aspects. This is why we like to pass this information over to you.

Media Contact: media @ product-world-2020 . com

Disclaimer

This is an advertisement and not an actual news article, blog or consumer protection update. This article is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy.

Any purchase made as a result of this posting is at your own risk. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult a professional advisor/health care expert before making such a purchase. Any purchase made through this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website on which the product is sold. No responsibility is assumed, directly or indirectly, for the content of this publication. Contact the seller of the product directly.

The story depicted on this page and the person depicted in the story are not actual news. Rather, this story is based on the results achieved by some people who have used these products. The results shown in the story and comments are illustrative and may not match the results you achieve with these products.

All the information on this website is published in good faith and for general information purpose only.

Blast Auxiliary is a portable humidifier that adds moisture to the air, which can benefit people with respiratory symptoms or dry skin. However, Blast Auxiliary or any of the claims listed in this web material have not been evaluated by the FDA. The information on this site is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. We make no representation and assume no responsibility for the accuracy of information contained on or available through this website, and such information is subject to change without notice. NEVER DISREGARD PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL ADVICE OR DELAY SEEKING MEDICAL TREATMENT BECAUSE OF SOMETHING YOU HAVE READ ON OR ACCESSED THROUGH THIS WEBSITE.

Blast Auxiliary also serves as a portable personal air cooler that uses a fan to blow hot air through a water-soaked water curtain. As air passes through the water curtain, the water evaporates and cools the air. This cooler air is then recirculated through the room. However, cooling time and capacity may vary depending on environmental temperature, area size, proximity, humidity, and other factors. The images are used for illustrative purpose only. Actual conditions and scenario may vary from the ones shown. Blast Auxiliary makes no representation and assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of information contained on or available through this website, and such information is subject to change without notice.

This is an advertisement and not an actual news article, blog, or consumer protection update. The story depicted on this site and the person depicted in the story are not actual news. Rather, this story is based on the results that some people who have used these products have achieved. The results portrayed in the story and in the comments are illustrative and may not be the results that you achieve with these products. This page could receive compensation for clicks on or purchase of products featured on this site.

Testimonials appearing on this site are received via a variety of submission methods from actual users of our products and/or services. They have been provided voluntarily and no compensation has been offered or provided. The results may not be typical and cannot be guaranteed.

Affiliate Disclaimer

This post contains affiliate links, which means the author team recommends products and services they have used themselves or know well, and may receive a commission if you purchase them as well (at no additional cost to you).